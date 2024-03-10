Six clubs savour Saturday bowls premiership success

SIX clubs celebrated premiership success across the seven Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls grand finals played on Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat (two), Golden Square, Serpentine, Woodbury, Inglewood and South Bendigo all savoured premiership success.
Kangaroo Flat captured two premierships, winning both the division one and division five flags.
Flat won the division one grand final 89-58 against Marong, which had the chance to be promoted to premier league, having done so from fourth on the ladder.
SATURDAY'S GRAND FINALS:
DIVISION 1
Kangaroo Flat 89 def Marong 58.
Jim Weymouth 28 def Mark Dickins 11, Josh Schultz 29 def Wayne Griel 12, Graeme Hegarty 12 lt Warren Gretgrix 22, Leigh Hardingham 20 def Darren Marshall 13.
DIVISION 2
Golden Square 86 def Bendigo 73.
Ken Connaughton 23 def Lee Harris 18, Mark Petersen 24 def Mick Manning 11, Jeff Frost 15 lt Geoff Briggs 21, Phillip Gooch 24 def Peter O'Neil 23.
DIVISION 3
Serpentine 75 def Heathcote 69.
Brian Gladman 13 lt William Gardiner 23, Alan Bish 20 def Adam Luxford 11, Darren Anset 24 def Chris Morcom 13, Neville Tonkin 18 lt Maurice Lee 22.
DIVISION 4
Woodbury 103 def Dingee 49.
Maurice McMahon 21 def Neil Lister 17, Alan Brodie 37 def Fyfe Grieves 6, Len Handley 19 def Keith Murphy 14, Jason Murphy 26 def Leo Demeo 12.
DIVISION 5
Kangaroo Flat 87 def Strathfieldsaye 79.
Paul Beveridge 28 def Jeff Cummins 18, Geoff Walsh 18 lt Peter Schultz 21, Kevin Brennan 17 lt Stewart Curnow 22, Ron Clark 24 def Ian Ball 18.
DIVISION 6
Inglewood 68 def Castlemaine 54.
Vicky Tierney 15 def Peter McKnight 13, Arthur Harrison 29 def David Carlin 24, Helen Leech 24 def Vic Podesta 17.
DIVISION 7
South Bendigo 37 def Strathfieldsaye Maroon 33.
John Dixon 10 lt Roger Clemson 18, Stuart Pickering 27 def Robert Rogister 15.
