'We are rapt' Bendigo International Madison back with a bang

Bendigo's premier athletics event has been hailed a great success after returning to central Victoria for the first time in four years.
The Bendigo International Madison has featured some of the best track and field athletes from both Australia and abroad at its weekend showcase.
Event promoter and committee secretary, Rik McCaig, said the madison has been very well attended and some of the cycling and athletics on display is the best a spectator could see.
Mr McCaig said despite the searing heat during the day, the night time events were held in pristine conditions.
"We are happy with how it went and the crowd numbers over a hot day, by the evening it was great weather for us," he said.
"The racing was sensational, we were rapt actually."
The event included 120m and 400m running events alongside multiple cycling races, including the golden mile.
Mr McCaig said there was every high level tracker cyclist in Australia taking part in the madison.
Alongside the Australian talent was the national cycling champions from Germany and a male and female cycling team from New Zealand.
The committee secretary said there has been hard work put in by all members of the organisation to get the event off of the ground.
He said while it was "a bit of an unknown" how many people would turn out for the madison, there has been plenty of support from the city.
"We have done extremely well to put together these fields," he said.
"It was a bit of an unknown after having four years out, it was a bit of an unknown over whether people were going to come back.
"The athletes and the cyclists that we have got here at the carnival are fantastic and the Bendigo crowd usually supports their sporting events ... we are a real sporting city."
Mr McCaig thanked everyone for the efforts in helping get the event back in Bendigo.
