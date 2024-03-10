Mandurang secures pole position for EVCA finals series

MANDURANG has pole position for the Emu Valley Cricket Association finals after ending the home and away season on top of the ladder.
The Rangas climbed from third to first courtesy of an outright win over West Bendigo on Saturday's final day of the home and away season.
After smashing 3-301 last week highlighted by a century to Phil Berry (103), Mandurang bowled West Bendigo out for a combined 162 across its two innings at Pearce Reserve.
The Redbacks were all out for 64 in their first innings and 98 in their second to end the season winless.
Mandurang opening bowler James Bailey ended the match with figures of 7-43 after taking 5-15 in the first innings followed by 2-28 in the second to continue his good form.
And after taking 4-24 in the first innings Jeremy Hancock sent down an economical nine overs in the second innings that cost just five runs, although, he was unable to add to his wicket-tally.
West Bendigo had just two batsmen who reached double figures across both innings - Tristan Boykett (13 n.o. & 10) and Mitch Harder (12 & 20).
Mandurang's semi-final opponent will be Emu Creek after the Emus kept hold of fourth position.
Following their year in division one recess in 2017-18 the Emus shored up their sixth-straight finals appearance since their return with a 160-run win at home against Sedgwick.
The Rams were all out for just 119 chasing the Emus' 279.
It was an early finish to the day with the Rams bowled out in the 37th over.
No player got to 20 for Sedgwick, with opener Bailey Ilsley and No.3 James Dempsey both top-scoring with 19.
The Rams had got off to a reasonable start at 0-33 before losing 3-6 to fall to 3-39, at which stage the writing was on the wall.
Riley Gow took four of the first five wickets to fall for the Emus on his way to figures of 4-25 from 11 overs.
United's Kane Goldsworthy bagged five wickets as the Tigers earned a home semi-final thanks to a 281-run belting of California Gully.
The Tigers end the season second on the ladder and will now host arch-rival Spring Gully, which had the bye, in a semi-final next week.
It will be the fifth time in the past six seasons the Tigers and Crows have met in an EVCA final.
After plundering 6-412 on day one featuring centuries to Mac Whittle (118) and Alex Code (104 n.o.) the Tigers' bowlers then played their role, dismissing the Cobras for 131.
Opening bowler Goldsworthy was the star with the ball for the Tigers with 5-30 off 15.1 overs.
Goldsworthy took four of the first five wickets to fall in the Cobras' innings, which ended in the 50th over.
The Cobras had one stage been 7-67 before the last three wickets added a further 64 runs, including the last pair of Jesse Trenfield (34) and Jakk Trenfield (22 n.o.) putting on 33.
A century to gun batsman David Blume was the backbone of Marong's successful run chase against Axe Creek at Longlea as the season came to an end for both sides.
Chasing the Cowboys' 173 the Panthers answered with 5-212 before stumps were pulled soon after Blume reached his century.
Batting at No.4 and coming in with the Panthers under early pressure at 2-16, which soon after became 3-35, Blume finished unbeaten on 107 from 139 deliveries.
Also integral in the chase for the Panthers was skipper Andrew Gladstone.
The Panthers were 5-69 before Gladstone (49 n.o.) and Blume steered Marong to victory without any further loss of a wicket.
Skipper Ash Dixon (2-52) and Joel Bish (2-26) both picked up two wickets for the Cowboys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.