Calder car crash: 'amazed' police have many, many questions

Police are yet to learn why a car left Calder Highway and crashed but are "amazed" its driver missed a large water drain.
They are still working out why the driver of the white sedan came off a northbound lane in Ravenswood at about 6.40pm on Saturday, February 9.
"I would not say he's swerved or veered but he's seemingly drifted off the road into the centre median," Senior Constable Nick Humpheys said.
The incident unfolded in an area overlooked by Ravenswood's service station.
The driver appears to have hit a few traffic signs close to a U-turn area before rolling up to 50 metres into the area between north and southbound lanes, past a large water drain and steep steep sections of ground.
This map shows the area the car was being loaded onto a tow truck.
The Mildura man aged in his 20s had no obvious physical injuries but was taken to Bendigo Hospital for observation.
Police say alcohol and drugs played no part in the crash.
It was not clear whether shock or a medical episode might help explain the crash.
Senior Constable Humphreys was yet to rule anything else out.
"We are going to head up to the hospital and make some enquiries," he said.
The driver was the only person in the car when it crashed, Senior Constable Humphreys said.
The car was badly damaged.
A tow truck operator was able to get his vehicle to the crashed car and was preparing to remove the car a short time ago.
The highway remained open in both directions.
