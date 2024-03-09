Thief stole treasure trove of jewels in late night heist

Police have released images of goods they say were stolen from a Daylesford store as they hunt a burglar.
Detectives believe the person stole $100,000 worth of jewellery and designer bags.
The offender appears to have broken into the Vincent Street store at about 3.40am on February 27.
They smashed a number of display cases and stole many "unique and easily identifiable pieces", police say.
The haul included bracelets, rings, earrings, broaches and necklaces.
Detectives say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity on Vincent Street or who has been offered jewellery for sale.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
