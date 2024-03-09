Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Thief stole treasure trove of jewels in late night heist

Updated March 9 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the pieces police say were stolen. See more below. Picture supplied
Some of the pieces police say were stolen. See more below. Picture supplied

Police have released images of goods they say were stolen from a Daylesford store as they hunt a burglar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.