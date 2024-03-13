'Crippling': bulk-billing under threat in Bendigo over tax rethink

"Crippling" changes to a state tax could wipe out the savings Bendigo residents have been getting for trips to their GPs, a doctor has warned.
Uncertainty over payroll tax threatens to blow away a Medicare funding boost that has driven up bulk-billing rates in the central Victorian city, Dr Rod Aziz says.
"Practices will have to stop bulk-billing or close their doors," he said.
The doctor and owner of two Bendigo GP clinics fears clinics statewide could soon be forced to increase fees, which would cancel out the federal government's 2023 decision to triple incentives for Medicare bulk-billing.
That is because a series of court rulings could prompt state tax collectors to rethink the way they deal with independent doctors who rent clinics' rooms and contract them for staff and supplies.
Not every clinic has that sort of arrangement with doctors.
Some GPs are employees and they pay payroll tax on others who work in GP offices.
However, some medical figures warn that any payroll tax changes could cancel out the federal government's efforts to lift bulk-billing rates in Bendigo by eight per cent since November.
Dr Aziz warned that many clinics could have to change what they charge, particularly if tax auditors decided they were liable for five years of unpaid payroll tax.
It is not clear whether that would happen under new interpretations of payroll taxes and people can look to pay in installments or appeal.
Dr Aziz said that could have profound effects for patients who come through his Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat clinics, where up to 80 per cent of people are bulk-billed.
"Either people will flood into the emergency department because they can't afford to pay that $15-$20 additional [fee] ... or they won't see a doctor at all, which means their health will worsen and they will present at hospital with a much more serious condition," he said.
The concern is echoed by the Primary Care Business Council, which has predicted an extra 800,000 Victorians might end up at emergency departments each year, costing $522 million.
"There are around 60,000 presentations to Bendigo Hospital emergency department each year, but with the impact of this tax we can expect to see an additional 25,000 presentations as patients shun GPs because it's too expensive," group spokesperson Andrew de Picot said.
The state government is setting up a working group to look at support and clarification for GPs around payroll taxes. It is expected to include groups including the Primary Care Business Council.
"We will continue to meet with representatives from industry as well as local GPs in the community to make sure they're supported," a government spokesperson said.
"We know our GPs are under pressure after a decade of neglect by successive former Federal Coalition Governments - that is why we have stepped into primary care delivering $32 million to support graduate GPs, establishing 29 Priority Primary Care Centres and rolling out the community pharmacy pilot."
