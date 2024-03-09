Old-time reporters show us a thing or two

Us modern journalists like to think we are reinventing the wheel in this age of websites and social media.
But we are not necessarily the game-changers we think we are.
I was reminded of that recently as I was poring over old editions of the Addy for a presentation to the Bendigo Historical Society, which explored many of the modern tricks and ideas that shape how we tell stories.
I came across a striking headline: 'Abducted E'Hawk constable catches gaolbreakers'.
There I was, looking at a front page from 1962 written in a way strikingly familiar to what this newsroom delivers today. It used the same rules to tell a story with the sort of subheadings we use today to break up text and jump out on search engines.
The main headlines are long and tell a story of their own - just like we do (no cryptic two-word headlines here) and there are plenty of photos. The only thing today's Addy editor would want was a video and in-text internet links to other stories.
It goes to show there's plenty to learn from those who came before us.
- Tom O'Callaghan is a journalist with the Bendigo Advertiser and gave his presentation to the Bendigo Historical Society on Friday.
