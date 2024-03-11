Former nurse turned up at stranger's house with a machete and knife

A former Bendigo nurse who attended the house of a local worker he barely knew, armed with weapons including a machete, has pleaded guilty to the frightening confrontation.
The 29-year-old former nurse is also facing charges including drug trafficking, criminal damage and stalking, after the court heard he followed a CBD worker home from a store and threatened them at their house, before attending the home at a later date when the victim was away.
The court heard the man was dealing with significant mental health issues at the time - exacerbated by his drug use - and had been trying to seek help.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man, who is no longer employed, had previously used methylamphetamine, GHB and anabolic steroids - and that he was prohibited from owning firearms.
The court heard the man attended a Bendigo business on June 16, 2023, where the victim was working.
The victim offered the man assistance with the guilty man ranting about his phone being hacked before leaving.
That same day he followed his victim home, although his lawyer Karin Temperley said that the pair do not live far away from each other.
The former nurse then banged on the door with the victim recognising him from the earlier interaction.
He continued talking about his phone being hacked and was at the home for around five minutes until the victim's partner called the police.
The court heard he said, "this isn't over c***, I know where you live now".
In July, while the victim and his partner were on an overseas trip, the former nurse went to the home again - armed with a machete.
He attempted and failed to remove the ring doorbell camera before turning to a Hyundai SUV and trying to slash the rear tyre.
Unable to do this, he then pierced the tyre with a knife.
The car damage was valued at $498.
The court heard the victim and his partner no longer feel safe in their home and had "significant fears".
A search warrant was also carried out at the former nurse's home in August, where a "large number of exhibits" were discovered by police.
This included vials of anabolic steroids, needles, a pocket flick-style knife, a sawn-off rifle, live ammunition rounds, a taser, two machetes, a gel-blaster handgun, other knives, an unknown white powder, a sling shot and 104 grams of Xanax to which he was "heavily addicted".
The trafficking charge relates to the amount of Xanax found at the home.
The man was also later charged when he attended the Bendigo Magistrates' Court in September 2023 wearing a ring that he admitted "could do damage".
Magistrate Trieu Huynh indicated he would prove and dismiss the charge relating to this ring matter.
The man was supported by his parents, his uncle and his current partner in court.
Miss Temperley told the court her client was "disappointed" in his actions and that he had made the victims fearful for their safety.
She said he had been "pretty unwell" and was now, "not the same person".
She said he had been trying to seek psychological help, and he also left his nursing job of his own volition - around two weeks before the first stalking incident - as his mental health declined.
The court heard the man's family had been trying to assist him in getting help.
The police prosecution said it was "only luck that victims weren't home" with Ms Temperley acknowledging that her client's actions would have been "terrifying".
She said prison time could set her client's progress - with drug use and mental health - backwards, with the consequence that "community protection could be impacted".
Magistrate Huynh acknowledged the "significant", "longstanding" and "completely reasonable" emotional reaction of the victim, as well as the "nexus between the deteriorating mental health and offending".
He also said the court did not frequently see "such extensive engagement" with support services as was evident in this case.
The man will be assessed for a community corrections order and he will return to court for sentencing later in March.
