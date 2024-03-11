Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Former nurse turned up at stranger's house with a machete and knife

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
March 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former Bendigo nurse has pleaded guilty to attending a stranger's address twice, including once with a machete. Picture of Bendigo court house by Enzo Tomasiello
A former Bendigo nurse has pleaded guilty to attending a stranger's address twice, including once with a machete. Picture of Bendigo court house by Enzo Tomasiello

A former Bendigo nurse who attended the house of a local worker he barely knew, armed with weapons including a machete, has pleaded guilty to the frightening confrontation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.