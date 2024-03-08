Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo demolishes Kangaroo Flat by 51 shots in bowls grand final

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:54pm
The Bendigo team that won Friday's midweek pennant division one grand final against Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Luke West
The Bendigo team that won Friday's midweek pennant division one grand final against Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Luke West

BENDIGO produced a flawless grand final performance to win Friday's midweek pennant division one premiership with a 51-shot demolition of Kangaroo Flat.

