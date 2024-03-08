Bendigo demolishes Kangaroo Flat by 51 shots in bowls grand final

BENDIGO produced a flawless grand final performance to win Friday's midweek pennant division one premiership with a 51-shot demolition of Kangaroo Flat.
In a one-sided contest that Bendigo dominated from the outset, the Royals coasted to a 77-26 win over the Roos at Bendigo East.
The victory was Bendigo's first division one midweek premiership since 2006.
The grand final's 51-shot margin was the biggest in a division one midweek game this season, surpassing the 46 shots Golden Square defeated Woodbury by on January 22.
Just 59 of the 63 ends were played before the game was called off.
Bendigo convincingly won all three rinks, with Lee Harris defeating Greg Podesta 23-12, Gary Downie beating Brad Marron 23-7 and Luke Hoskin downing Eric White 31-7.
Of the 59 ends played, Bendigo won 42 of them.
Bendigo's grand final victory comes a year after the Royals had last season finished second-last on the division one ladder.
"The real workhorse in the side has been Lee Harris; she has done a lot of the work to get us to this point," Bendigo club coach, and winning skipper, Hoskin said.
"With Kangaroo Flat having 10 of their 12 players in their weekend premier side, we knew they are very strong and that we would have to start well.
"We got the good start and it went on all game and we never let them get back into the game.
"When you get out to a lead you never want to give it back and we were good enough where if we did drop an end, it was only one or two shots... we didn't drop any big numbers, so I'm very proud of the group for that."
It's a quick turnaround for Bendigo, which now advances to the region playoffs in Maryborough on Tuesday.
It had been up and-down home and away season for Bendigo, but the Royals clearly peaked at the right time of the season.
Bendigo sat outside the top four with three rounds to go, but after climbing to third the Royals blitzed the finals series.
After beating Golden Square (57-50) in the elimination final the Royals defeated defending premier South Bendigo (59-55) in the preliminary final to book their grand final berth.
Friday was a second midweek pennant premiership for Bendigo this season.
Earlier in the week on Monday Bendigo won the division five premiership.
Bendigo 77 def Kangaroo Flat 26.
Luke Hoskin 31 def Eric White 7, Gary Downie 23 def Brad Marron 7, Lee Harris 23 def Greg Podesta 12.
Bendigo's winning team:
Jan Ovenden, Sharon Koch, Luke Nemeth, Lee Harris (s); Margaret Bennet, Geoff Briggs, Tom Lokys, Gary Downie (s); Bruce Morley, George McQualter, Josh Matthews, Luke Hoskin (s).
