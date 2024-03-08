'Relieved': hopes clinic can stop women being dismissed over period pain

A new specialist pain clinic has opened not-a-moment too soon as heath workers race to cut the nine years women wait for the average endometriosis diagnosis.
The team behind the new Bendigo clinic have vowed people will be believed at a time when many women report being dismissed by GPs and emergency departments.
"They've been told that their pain is just a woman's lot and to suck it up because you get periods and that's what happens," assistant minister for health Ged Kearney said as she opened regional Victoria's first endometriosis and pelvic pain clinic.
"And unfortunately, some health professionals have accused them of faking it. Dare I say it, they've been accused of being drama queens and being hysterical." she said.
The clinic will be run by Bendigo Community Health Services and chief executive Mandy Hutchinson said it would cut the time to diagnosis because women would be believed about their pain.
"To be honest, we hope a time comes when we don't need them - when every primary care centre in the country understands how to treat endometriosis and period pain," she said.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters shared her experience being diagnosed with endometriosis at Bendigo Community Health Services.
She said she was not surprised to learn the clinic has been awarded the funds.
"I was excited and relieved, but not surprised, because I had that first hand experience of the amazing team," she said.
"They're doing an amazing job reaching out to local GPs and local nurses and helping to spread education and awareness."
Bendigo GPs are already referring patients to the new clinic, but women experiencing pelvic pain are able to self-refer as well.
Twenty-two clinics across the country have been funded by the federal government as part of a $58 million funding package for endometriosis and pelvic pain.
These clinics are a trial run for further potential endometriosis clinics.
"The pressure's on because we want to see this area, not just surviving, but thriving." said Ms Chesters.
