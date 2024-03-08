Construction company fined for dumping waste sludge on Huntly roads

A company has been fined for dumping waste sludge on Huntly roadsides.
Melbourne's Allism Construction Services was caught twice in a week discharging liquid wastes, according to the Environment Protection Agency.
It copped a fine of $15,385.
The first offence occurred on January 31, when about 1000 litres of waste was discharged at Pitt Street, Huntly, the EPA says
The company was then caught on February 6 discharging waste taken from pumping out NBN pits to Millwood Road, Huntly, the EPA says.
Both Pitt Street and Millwood Road are near the Bendigo Creek and the Huntly Streamside Reserve.
"Allism has been previously investigated for this kind of offence, so it will know that this kind of waste has the potential to cause harm and that they have a duty as a business to manage this waste appropriately to protect the environment," EPA north west manager Paul Ratajzyk said.
"EPA became aware of the issue when members of the community called us. The public are our best eyes and ears."
Mr Ratajzyk said if members of the public saw someone creating pollution and harming the environment, they could contact EPA on 1300 372 842 or at epa.vic.gov.au.
Allism Construction Services has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.