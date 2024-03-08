Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Construction company fined for dumping waste sludge on Huntly roads

Updated March 8 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Images show waste being discharged at Huntly. Picture by EPA Victoria
Images show waste being discharged at Huntly. Picture by EPA Victoria

A company has been fined for dumping waste sludge on Huntly roadsides.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.