North Central netballers shooting for State Titles success

NORTH Central coaches and players are confident their teams can hold their own at this weekend's Netball Victoria State Titles in Bendigo.
The region will have four teams chasing success over the long weekend - open, 17-and-under, 15-and-under and 17-and-under boys.
Originally scheduled to be played at the Golden City Netball Association courts in West Bendigo, the tournament has been moved indoors to Red Energy Arena due to the extreme heat forecast over the weekend.
For the first time since before COVID, North Central will contest the open division, with the team to be coached by Teigan Redwood and captained by Kangaroo Flat's Abbey Ryan.
The 17-and-unders will be coached by Sandhurst's four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist and captained by Dragons player Neve Pinner.
Rose Gallagher will take the reins of the 15-and-unders, who will be captained by Echuca's Addison Orr.
Competing for only the second time at the State Titles, the 17-and-under boys will again be coached by Vanessa Saunders, with Jack Davidge named as the team captain.
A late decision to revive the open team has been met with great excitement by the 11 players, who have thrown their hand up to represent the region on Sunday and Monday.
Golden Square midcourter Cass Humphrey, who will be playing in her first State Titles, said the mood among the playing group was really positive.
"We had a training session last Sunday - it was a bit hard not having everyone there - but it's a good mix from the clubs across the Bendigo league and the region," she said.
"We'll come together alright. It will be a good experience, especially playing against the open teams from the Melbourne area, which we don't normally get to play against."
Humphrey - Golden Square's reigning best and fairest - said the team would be well led by their captain.
"Abbey definitely leads from the front and is great with her advice for the girls," she said.
"She really works hard in that goal end and will be a key player for us.
"I'm sure there will be a few wins for us on the weekend. It's hard to know what will happen given we don't see these teams during the year, but we'll give it a good crack."
Captaining a talent-laden 17-and-under team, Sandhurst's Pinner was quietly confident of being able to make their presence felt.
"We've been training really hard and Tam (coach Gilchrist) has us all working well together and bonding," she said.
"I feel that if we just play as a team and believe in ourselves, we have such a better chance.
"I've played with most of these girls before and there is a real connection."
The talented midcourter was honoured and humbled to be chosen as captain.
"I was really privileged to be voted in by the other girls on the team. I find our group so well connected and able to get along so well," Pinner said.
"I felt really honoured.
"This is my third year of State Titles, but it's a nice change to be playing these ones in Bendigo and indoors now.
"The heat was going to be a challenge, so we're definitely happy to be going inside."
After contesting their first titles in 2023, 17-and-under boys coach Saunders said her players were ready to give their best on Saturday.
"They are really confident. Two of the boys from last year were selected in the development team for the male national titles for 17-and-under and have been training down in Melbourne every Sunday, so they have been doing quite a bit of work," she said.
"One of those (Jack Davidge) has also been picked up by the Northern Zone Umpires Academy, so he's putting a lot of time into his netball.
"Another of our players, Elijah Davies, trains and plays with Waverley, so he could have qualified for Henderson, but has decided to stay and play with us, which we are rapt about.
"And Bryce Nichols, who will be playing with us on Saturday, will head off to the (Bendigo) madison carnival to race.
"I will say that about our boys - they are committed.
"On paper, I'd say we're a chance to take out some wins. All the boys are just pumped to be playing locally."
The team features some of the same players, who represented the Castlemaine District at last year's Association Championships, and finished as runners-up.
North Central will have 10 umpires officiating matches across the long weekend.
They are Kirstyn Hobbs, William Whiteacre, Skye Griffiths, Skye Robinson, Jack Davidge, Mikayla Gellatly, Alyssa Cole, Austin Byrnes, Tiffany O'Connell and Jolanta Bennie.
Bendigo last hosted the titles in 2014.
Open: Abbey Ryan (captain), Cayde Hayes, Maggie Burke, Abbey Grindal, Tegan Maddern, Cass Humphrey, Carissa Brook, Tess Keating, Poppy McPherson, Lucy Sherriff, Jemma Denman.
17-and-under boys: Jack Davidge (captain), Caleb Mountford (vice captain), Xavier Guzzardi, Elijah Davies, Bailey Peters, Levi Mountford, Jack Davidge, Liam Fletcher, Jude Phyland, Bryce Nichols.
17-and-under: Neve Pinner (captain), Holly Swatton, Makayla Finn, Kyla Byrne, Tess Mills, Eden Clifford, Ella Patten, Harriett Whiteacre, Lila Kelly, Kaylah Moon, Emma Keating, Claire McGee.
15-and-under: Addison Orr (captain), Rachael Flood (vice-captain), Anya Basilewsky, Ginger Hay, Maycee Rinaldi, Lexie McKenzie, Lexi Brennan, Ady Neilson, Isabella Spring, Jaz Milligan, Sienna Elphick, Lily Reid.
