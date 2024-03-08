Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

North Central netballers shooting for State Titles success

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mix of North Central 17-and-under, 15-and-under and open team netballers gear up for battle at this weekend's State Titles at Red Energy Arena. North Central will also field a 17-and-under boys team. Picture by Kieran Iles
A mix of North Central 17-and-under, 15-and-under and open team netballers gear up for battle at this weekend's State Titles at Red Energy Arena. North Central will also field a 17-and-under boys team. Picture by Kieran Iles

NORTH Central coaches and players are confident their teams can hold their own at this weekend's Netball Victoria State Titles in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.