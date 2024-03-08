Premier Pennant GF preview: Form sides clash in blockbuster decider

The 2023-24 Bendigo Bowls Premier Pennant grand final is a promoter's dream.
Two teams who have been the clear best two post-Christmas and both possessing intriguing storylines.
Having come into Bendigo Bowls Premier Pennant three years ago with plenty of expectation, the Steamers were knocked out in straight sets in their first two campaigns.
Now, after a 13-game winning streak, the Steamers head into their first Bendigo Bowls grand final as favourites.
Late-season specialists Bendigo East stand in their way of a maiden triumph.
The Magpies again stormed into finals this season with their only loss after round six being a tight defeat to the Steamers in round 12.
Their brilliant run through the finals series, which has seen them knock off South Bendigo and Bendigo, has them poised for another crack at their first title since the 2018-19 season.
It was on this same day 12 months ago that the Magpies suffered the most heartbreaking of grand final defeats, going down by one shot to the Royals in an instant classic.
"Obviously, that loss was a bitter pill to swallow, and we had a bit of a chat about it on Thursday night," Magpies skipper Marc Smith told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"But each person has got to find a way to motivate themselves and find the fire in the belly to perform on the day."
The Magpies head into the clash as underdogs.
While their charge to the grand final has been a great story of resilience, the Steamers are quite rightfully the pick of the average punter.
However, Smith is confident that if his side sticks to their guns, they'll come out on top.
"Yes, we're underdogs, but I think we're strong enough as a team to compete with anyone, and I've got a lot of faith in the guys that they're all bowling well, and if we play to our best, we'll come away with the win," Smith said.
"We're playing as one team, and across the board, we've been getting really good results because we're playing together."
It has been a similar messaging from Steamers skipper Kevin Anderson to his team this week.
And why change anything when you're on a 13-game winning streak?
Anderson said his side is doing everything possible to keep the same processes that have got them to this stage.
"There's obviously hype around the game being a grand final, but nothing changes on our end, and we need to do the basics right like we have all season," Anderson said.
"We're blocking out the expectation, and that's pretty easy for us because the general consensus is everyone wants Moama to be beaten, which we use as motivation.
Anderson has been drawn to play the in-form James McGillivray.
McGillivray was superb in the Magpie's preliminary final win over Bendigo, defeating Ian Ross by ten shots.
"James has been playing great bowls, and they're a really tough rink to face," Anderson said.
"But we've got class players the whole way through on my team, so I'll back us in to come out on top."
For Smith, he's got arguably the most challenging job in Bendigo Bowls.
Curtailing the influence of the Steamers, Scottish superstar Alex Marshall, who is one of the best players in the world.
"This is the first time I've played Alex, so it's going to be a great experience," Smith said.
"I know how good a player he is, so getting in front early will be crucial, and if we can do that, hopefully, that puts some pressure on him."
On the other rinks, young star Cameron Keenan faces experienced Magpie Paul Vlaeminck.
Anderson was supremely confident Keenan was ready for the occasion.
"Cam will be alright and has been there before playing in a grand final as a 16-year-old, so he's a lot more mature now and is turning into a top player," Anderson said.
"I'm sure he'll handle the occasion well, as he's a naturally calm and composed customer."
Darren Burgess plays Travis Kelly on the remaining rink.
Due to the extreme weather forecasted, the match will begin at 11.00am.
LOWER DIVISIONS:
There is much more than just a grand final victory on the line for Marong in the Division One decider, with a win promoting them to the Premier League.
They face a red-hot Kangaroo Flat side, who, despite finishing fourth, have stormed through the finals series, defeating Strathfieldsaye and Castlemaine.
The two sides last met in round nine, where Marong thrashed Flat by 27 shots.
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Moama vs Bendigo East at South Bendigo
DIVISION ONE:
Marong vs Kangaroo Flat at Bendigo East
DIVISION TWO:
Golden Square vs Bendigo at Marong
DIVISION THREE:
Heathcote vs Serpentine at Golden Square
DIVISION FOUR:
Woodbury vs Dingee at North Bendigo
DIVISION FIVE:
Kangaroo Flat vs Strathfieldsaye at Bendigo East
DIVISION SIX:
Inglewood vs Castlemaine at Bendigo
DIVISION SEVEN:
Strathfieldsaye Maroon vs South Bendigo at Bendigo East
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.