Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Berg striving for shot put gold in New Zealand

By Nathan Dole
March 8 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo Athletics Club shot put star Emma Berg will compete in New Zealand on Sunday. Picture by Scott Sidley
South Bendigo Athletics Club shot put star Emma Berg will compete in New Zealand on Sunday. Picture by Scott Sidley

BENDIGO athlete Emma Berg is up against many of New Zealand's best shot putters at this Sunday's running of the Sir Graeme Douglas International field and track meet in Auckland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.