Berg striving for shot put gold in New Zealand

BENDIGO athlete Emma Berg is up against many of New Zealand's best shot putters at this Sunday's running of the Sir Graeme Douglas International field and track meet in Auckland.
A three-time national champion, Berg will take to the circle against a field that includes Canadian star Grace Tennant and Chile's Natalia Duco.
The event carries Bronze status on the Continental Tour.
The lead-up to Auckland included last weekend's Canberra Track Classic where Berg was runner-up to Tennant, number two in Canada's rankings.
It was a season-best of 16.51m by Tennant as Berg hit the 16.47m mark.
Tennant is in a training squad that includes Dawn Mitton, who struck gold at last weekend's World Indoors in Glasgow.
A highlight of Berg's season was the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne where she outthrew Duco 16.54m to 16.45m.
A season-best of 16.87 metres at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne in early January has Berg at 95 in the world rankings.
Duco and Tennant are both in the top 60 and vying for selection for the Paris Olympics.
From Swan Hill, Berg competes for South Bendigo and is one of the best field athletes in Athletics Bendigo Region history and a multiple winner of the H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year award.
An outstanding record includes five gold in the women's open shot put at state titles, and multiple Victoria Country victories.
"This is the best quality field Emma will have competed against," said long-time coach Peter Barrett.
"There will be a lot to learn from this experience," he said of being in the field that includes New Zealand's Lisa Adams, a gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics.
A mark of 15.12m earned Adams the crown for S37 class at the Games.
Another top contender for the hosts is Natalia Rankin-Chi Tar, who put the shot 14.93m at last year's national titles.
