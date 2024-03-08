Carter surges to victory in Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace

WESTERN Australian teenager Sally Carter charged to an impressive victory in the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m) at Thursday night's track cycling in Bendigo.
It was an exciting build-up to this weekend's 50th running of the Bendigo International Madison athletics-cycling carnival at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Although it was her first time racing on the unique D-shaped track, Carter was in ominous form rolling into Sunday night's women's Madison.
After starting from a mark of 190m, Carter put in a great chase with Justin Leske (190) and Harry Nankervis (200).
As the bell sounded Carter surged.
The rising star from the west charged to victory as Toby McCaig, grandson of Frank, put in a great ride from the 170m mark, but could not reel in Carter.
Top four in a classic brilliantly handicapped by Rob Pell were Sally Carter (210m), Toby McCaig (170), Zac Gartside (310) and Haylee Jack (240).
After a stunning victory, Carter praised the work of those who started near her.
"The co-markers told me to yell out when you are on (tacked near wheel). From there it was go as hard as I can," Carter said.
Carter's night included winning the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m), B-grade scratch race (10 laps) and B-grade motor pace.
Across the Madison weekend there will be Saturday night's Golden Mile, but the big goal is the Madison where Carter teams with South Australia's Sophie Edwards.
A gun road and track cyclist in the 60s, Frank McCaig played a long-running role as promoter and teams co-ordinator for the Bendigo International Madison.
The McCaig family and Ian Turner sponsor the wheelrace.
In the lead-up to the return of the BIM, Rik McCaig said it was another brilliant Frank McCaig Memorial final.
"It's a special night every year and the support of all the riders means so much," McCaig said.
