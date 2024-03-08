Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Carter surges to victory in Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace

By Nathan Dole
March 8 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Carter and Rik McCaig after Thursday night's Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m) at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture by Richard Bailey
Sally Carter and Rik McCaig after Thursday night's Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m) at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture by Richard Bailey

WESTERN Australian teenager Sally Carter charged to an impressive victory in the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m) at Thursday night's track cycling in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.