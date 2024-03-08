Meet the nurse putting bandages on first aid education, one child at a time

Grace Larson was worried her first aid courses for new parents were not targeting people who needed them most.
She was pretty sure what the problem was.
"Are you really going to seek out a first aid course if you don't know where your next meal is coming from?" Ms Larson, a Mia Mia resident, said.
It was children from low socio-demographic backgrounds, who came from remote areas, or were of First Nations heritage that were three to five times more likely to die from a preventable injury, she said.
"And I certainly don't want to lay any blame on anyone, accidents do happen. There is an element of things we can control and things that we can't," she said.
"But what we can control is empowering people with skills and knowledge in those situations."
A trained paediatric nurse, Ms Larson started The Sisterhood Project with her sibling Skye Larson to help disadvantaged, rural and regional families get essential first aid training.
The hope is it will help curb high child mortality rates in regional Australia.
Ms Larson's charity saw her named AgriFutures Victorian Rural Woman of the Year on Tuesday, March 5.
Core skills taught in The Sisterhood Project courses included choking, burns, head injuries and drowning prevention.
"And it can be really hard as a parent to know when you go to a GP versus when you call an ambulance or go to an ED," Ms Larson said.
"So we try and provide some health literacy as well around what a serious illness looks like and what the best level of support to take is."
Ms Larson said while some barriers to accessing first aid for families were more obvious, like transport or financial difficulty, others simmered below the surface.
"Things like ... what's the stress within the home from poverty? Would that mean you are open to learning new things? Probably not," she said.
"The barriers are not the same for every community. So that's what we really want to do: understand what those unique barriers are for each cohort and then mitigate them."
While Ms Larson said there was no real measure of success for her project, if someone had learned a skill which had prevented an injury "that's just something we just have to be happy is out in the world".
"I don't think it matters like whether you live in metropolitan Melbourne or you live in the middle of central Victoria on a a hundred acre farm we all need to know first aid," she said.
"So even if it was one child, one family that didn't have to go through that, then everything that we are doing here would be totally worth it."
As part of the accolade Ms Larson was awarded $15,000 to put towards growing her business which she and her sister hoped to take interstate in 2025.
If you would like to support The Sisterhood Project you can donate to their cause here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.