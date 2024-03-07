Local cricket finals arrive as top-four placings heat up in first XI

Finals cricket has arrived for the BDCA this weekend.
Besides the first XI competition - to allow them a standalone grand final weekend - the second, third and fourth XI, along with the under-18s, will begin their finals campaigns.
In the second XI, Golden Square locked away the last spot in the top four in round 12 with a comprehensive performance against Kangaroo Flat but will face a much sterner assignment in their semi-final match-up with minor premiers Strathdale-Maristians.
A lot will rely on Bulldogs opener Mat Christie, who has scored the most runs in second XI cricket this season, blasting 505 at an average of 56.11.
The other semi-final is a toss-of-the-coin match-up between White Hills and Bendigo United.
Meanwhile, it's the final weekend of the first XI regular season, and there are massive ramifications in a couple of key clashes.
The biggest question heading into day two of round 12 is whether Strathfieldsaye can chase down 242 against Strathdale-Maristians?
While they sit in fourth place on percentage, ahead of Bendigo United, a win for the Jets is a must, with the Redbacks already nearing victory against Huntly North.
The Jets start the day on 0-6 after being sent in for five overs last week and require 236 more.
This season's history doesn't bode well for the Jets, who have chased only three times for a 1-2 record.
While they knocked off White Hills' target of 124 in round ten, the Jets fell considerably short against Sandhurst in round three, being bowled out for 141, chasing 210, and last round, against Kangaroo Flat, being bowled out for 173, chasing 250.
A win for the Suns is also important, as a defeat would open the door for Flat - who are in a comfortable position against Golden Square - to claim the minor premiership.
Even victory for the Jets won't lock them in, with Bendigo United sure to push for an outright victory against Huntly North.
While it's unlikely, and the Power will be dead keen not to let a decent back half of the season end on such a note, it is within the realms of possibility.
First of all, the Redbacks need to chase down a further 64 runs with nine wickets in hand to claim the vital six points.
That could be enough with the Jets underdogs to chase down 242, but an outright victory would secure the Redbacks in fourth place.
While an outright win for the Redbacks is the best-case scenario, Bendigo should take ten points from its clash with Sandhurst.
Twenty-two wickets fell on a crazy day one at Atkins Street, and thanks to a Kyle Humphrys century amidst the chaos, the Goers head into day two, 73 runs ahead, with the Dragons already three wickets down in their second dig.
An outright victory and both the Jets and Redbacks losing is the Goers only hope of making the finals.
Over in the EVCA, the top four is set, but home semi-finals are on the line.
After a monster batting effort, United is preparing to defend 412 against California Gully, while Mandurang is all but home against West Bendigo.
With Spring Gully having the bye, should results go as expected, the Crows will drop to third.
