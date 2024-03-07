BRIEFS: Jones caps national cycling titles with Madison gold

BENDIGO'S Lilyth Jones capped her Cycling Australia National Track Championships campaign by winning gold in the under-19 women's Madison this week.
Jones teamed with the ACT's Lauren Bates to win the Madison at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.
Jones and Bates scored 55 points to win the Madison, raced over 20kms.
The South Australian team of Ava Schmidtke and Leani Van Der Berg were second on 22 points, while the New South Wales' duo of Anna Dubier and Hayley Dell rounded out the podium with 21 points.
Earlier at the carnival Jones won a bronze medal in the under-19 women Individual Pursuit.
BENDIGO City FC will continue its Dockerty Cup campaign at home on Saturday night against the Bayside Argonauts.
Bendigo City FC has won its first two games of the Dockerty Cup to advance to round three.
Saturday's game at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve will kick off at 7pm.
Bendigo City FC has beaten Wyndham (2-1) and Waverley (2-1) in its first two games of the Dockerty Cup.
The Dockerty Cup features 134 clubs from across Victoria, with the first seven rounds of the competition also serving as preliminary rounds for the Australia Cup.
Bendigo City FC will again be competing in Football Victoria's State League 5 West competition this year.
Bendigo City's first game of the season will be against Gisborne at Gisborne on March 23 from 3pm.
Claire Lowe has taken the reins as the new chair of the Heathcote District Football Netball League.
Lowe is a life member of both the HDFNL and Heathcote District Netball Association and takes over the chair role previously held by Peter Cole.
"Claire has also spent her life playing, coaching, umpiring, and administrating in the HDFNL and has a clear vision of where to next for the HDFNL," the league said in announcing Lowe's appointment.
HDFNL board for 2024:
Chair: Claire Lowe.
Vice-chair: Rodney Stephens.
Treasurer: Vicki Gellatly.
General board members: Tina Prout, Colin Bacon, Terry French, Andrew Conforti.
The HDFNL season begins on Saturday, April 6.
THE Huntly Junior Football Club is seeking more players for its under-16 team this year.
The Hawks train at Huntly's Strauch Reserve on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5pm to 6pm.
Anyone interested in playing under-16s with the Hawks can email footballhuntlyfnc@gmail.com for more information.
THIS weekend's junior finals in the Bendigo District Cricket Association:
Under-18 semi-finals:
Eaglehawk v Huntly North at Catholic College.
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians at Catholic College.
Saturday and Sunday, 8.45am.
Under-16 semi-finals:
Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians at California Gully Oval.
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Kangaroo Flat at Strathfieldsaye.
Saturday and Sunday, 8.45am.
Under-14A semi-finals:
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Strathdale-Maristians Suns at Club Court.
Maiden Gully Marist v Strathdale-Maristians Orange at Maiden Gully.
Saturday and Sunday, 8.45am.
Under-14B semi-finals:
Strathfieldsaye Jets v Golden Square at Catholic College.
Sandhurst v Golden Square at Catholic College.
Saturday, 8.45am.
Under-12A grand final:
Maiden Gully Marist v Eaglehawk at Catholic College.
Sunday, 9.30am.
Under-12B grand final:
Sandhurst v Golden Square at Catholic College.
Sunday, 9.30am.
