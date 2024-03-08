Fix the housing shortage crisis -make land more affordable, says reader

Housing is so expensive now. What has happened to cause this and what can be done to fix it?
This is an observation from my experience in Bendigo.
I built a modest three-bedroom home with lockup garage in Kangaroo Flat in 1998. The land was $30,000 total cost and the build was $60,000 with curtains and carpet, ready to move into.
Today you can build a similar three-bedroom dwelling for under $240k but it's hard to find a decent block of land for less than $300K.
This shows that the cost of building has risen by a factor of four times over 26 years but the cost of land has risen by a factor of TEN times.
While it would be hard to reduce the cost of building a home due to inputs such as labour and materials, land is simply a matter of supply and demand.
Australia is a huge country with a small population. Think about how we can improve this situation by tackling the main problem, using the simplest solution.
Front page on the Bendigo Advertiser on Saturday (2/03/24) was the exciting news that Bendigo is the most popular destination for people relocating away from the major cities.
A 300 percent increase in people moving to the city, we are breathlessly told.
Hmm. Am I the only one who can spot the possible issue here?
A simple fact is that where there is a large migration of people from one place to another, the problems that led them to migrate move with them.
A classic case is Paris, formerly city of romance and beauty, now city of squalor and crime.
If people are leaving Melbourne's suburbs and moving to Bendigo, you can bet your last dollar that the social issues driving the migration will accompany them.
There is a net increase in the population of Bendigo. But that increase is minus two.
My wife and I have left and are happily living in the country, where everyone stops and talks to you, there is no crime worth mentioning, and being woke is what happens after a good night's sleep.
The things that took us to Bendigo nearly 20 years ago are disappearing. It was a big country town with an Australian lifestyle. It is being turned into an outer suburb of Melbourne.
That will suit some people perfectly. It does not suit us at all.
Reports that Coliban Water is considering relocating from its Bridge Street premises to a city centre location provides the community with an opportunity to boldly reimagine the future of the street.
Several years ago, work was done designing what the "connection section" between Chapel Street and Arnold Street might look like in the future, and how its role linking the city centre to the health precinct might be amplified.
Perhaps now, with possible changes coming to Bridge Street, and a continuing shortage of housing in Bendigo, is the right time to think again how our city might be enhanced.
With an ongoing need for more skilled people to work in many organisations, should we create a much more significant inner-city residential presence?
Nestled in the Bendigo Creek Valley, residential development of five or six levels on sites along Bridge Street would have limited impact on Bendigo's skyline, but could greatly enhance commercial demand and activity in the city centre and nearby.
In a very walkable area, and with the Dai Gum San precinct and Rosalind Park nearby, this could be a perfect location for people coming to work in the health precinct, professional and business services in the City Centre, or at Bendigo TAFE and nearby schools.
With ongoing population growth, the convenience and attraction of inner-city living to many, Bridge Street apartment living with ground floor cafes and retail could create an exciting new precinct in Bendigo, and be an important part of the reinvigoration of our downtown area.
Good morning. Walking 10,000 steps a day is great if it can be achieved. Many of us are no longer capable of walking that far any more.
The number of 10,000 is a dreamt up number by Yamasa, Japan.
The 1964 Olympic games needed a number and in Japan this number resembles a person walking.
Here is a little more on this subject. Japanese company Yamasa came up with the idea that we need to walk 10,000 steps,(Manpo-kei) steps a day.
But recent research says that as little as 4000 has a positive health impact. The more steps you walk the better, according to researchers.
