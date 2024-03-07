Spirit of Frank Conlan propels filly to memorial race victory

NO RACE brings a greater mix of emotions for trainer Tom Conlan than the one named after his late father Frank at Kyneton each year.
Those emotions ran high again on Thursday, when the former Kyneton trainer was able to win the Frank Conlan Memorial Handicap (1125m) for the second time in his still young career.
Another sentimental win was secured when jockey Alana Kelly steered the three-year-old filly Atlantic Spirt to a tough victory.
Conlan - these days based at Ballarat - previously won the race in 2022 with Zipitup.
As it did two years ago, the win elicited the gamut of feelings and emotions from the many family members and friends on track to see Atlantic Spirit prevail.
Conlan, who only took up training after his father's death in 2019, said it was a race he always strived to win.
"It's more than just a (benchmark) 58 on a Thursday at Kyneton, that's for sure," he said.
"(Dad) was unbelievable. He taught me unbelievable things - what to do with them (the horses) and thinking outside the box.
"It's special to win this.
"It was a good win. She ran well."
A testament to Conlan's high opinion of Atlantic Spirit, who won for the second time in her 11 start career.
The filly's last start was at Group 3 level in the Thoroughbred Club Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield in November.
Three weeks earlier, she contested the Listed Crockett Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley.
Despite being backed into favourtism at $4, Conlan admitted to a few pre-race nerves after Atlantic Spirit, who was first-up after a 16-week spell, had missed a recent jump-out at Avoca due to fires.
He said the daughter of Frosted and True Priority also had a tendency to be slow to start and got well back in her races.
That was again the case at Kyneton with the filly last at the 800m.
With Kelly opting to save some ground on the rails, she was able to eventually weave her way through the field, allowing Atlantic Spirit to storm down the middle of the track for a stirring win.
Conlan praised an accomplished effort by both horse and rider.
"I was a little bit worried, but she's a pretty smart horse," he said.
"Obviously she picked them up no worries and she'll move on to bigger and better things.
"(Alana) is a great friend. She does a lot of work for me.
"When I need her in the morning to do gallops, she's always there to help me.
"It's good to do it with her."
Kelly, who made it wins at consecutive meetings following a win for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley aboard Steal The Sun at Terang on Tuesday, was proud to get the job done for the Conlan family.
"The pressure was always on," she said.
"I actually rode Frank's last horse, so to ride this for Tom and the family is really good, especially in this race.
"We just jumped out a little bit slow, which we know she does and they actually ran along a lot quicker than I thought.
"For her to round them up like that was really impressive."
A well-respected trainer and member of the Kyneton and district racing community, Frank Conlan died in 2019 after falling from a horse on a road in Carlsruhe.
Son Tom's first ever winner as a trainer came in July 2019 with Viva Acheeva, a horse originally prepared by his father.
Atlantic Spirit's victory was the 22nd of Conlan's training career.
