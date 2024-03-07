Inclusivity, acceptance and safe space the keys for ChillOut Festival

Australia's biggest regional LGBTQIA+ celebration starts this weekend in Daylesford.
ChillOut Festival has a huge line-up of events with something for everyone - all ages, all backgrounds - according to ChillOut Festival president Matt Clarke.
"ChillOut is Australia's longest-running regional queer festival and this is our 27th year," he said.
Mr Clarke said Daylesford became the centre point of "Queer Country Pride" during the festival weekend.
"We always champion inclusivity, acceptance and a really safe space for people to come to," he said.
This year's festival is expected to be the biggest yet with an anticipated 30,000 people to attend from today to Sunday.
Mr Clarke said all of Daylesford embraced the event, making the festival a place people from regional areas could feel comfortable and be themselves, while organisers encouraged other venues and businesses to get involved.
"It's really good to see a cross-section of things that are on over the weekend. We see the community come together in a really open, honest and respectful way. For the community to show involvement, it's a really significant thing for us."
The 2024 event will have big drag star faces like Courtney Act from Australian Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race, and beloved weatherman Nate Byrne.
Crack out your Blundstones and cowboy boots, and source your biodegradable glitter because the theme is boots and bling.
There is a also bigger focus on accessibility for everyone, like morning yoga.
"This year we've focused on the arts and culture, there are quite a few events at the Radius Art gallery from interactive Q&A sessions to art classes," Mr Clarke said.
"We've got yoga each day in the Botanic Gardens in Wombat Hill and silent discos."
He said the sports events, like the running, tennis and golf competitions, were always supported.
Mayor Brian Woods said the council would be there with bells and whistles on.
"We're very proud to have it in Hepburn Shire and council is very proud to sponsor it and support it," he said.
"It's a wonderful event spread across the weekend."
Cr Woods said the event was not only economically beneficial but an important celebration.
"It's great for our traders and shops and pubs and cafes. More importantly, it's a happy occasion and it demonstrates the right values like inclusiveness."
ChillOut organisers have prepared to ensure everyone stays sun-safe.
"We've bought in additional water taps and water tank facilities so we have got free water accessible all day and all night at all of our events," Mr Clarke said.
"We've got extra umbrellas and shade to put around at our event spaces on Saturday and Sunday at Victoria Park."
Donations of water bottles have been made by local pride groups as well and there will be free sunscreen so people can easily reapply throughout the day.
