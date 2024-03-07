'We are righting a wrong': government to pay super on paid parental leave

Superannuation on paid parental leave is 'a long time coming', Lisa Chesters, federal member for Bendigo, has said.
The federal government has announced their decision to pay superannuation on government-funded parental leave entitlements from 1 July 2025.
Ms Chesters praised the decision as an important move for gender equity.
"The majority of people that take the paid parental leave entitlement that is funded by the government are women," she said, adding that women who take leave to raise children retire with significantly less money in their superannuation than men.
"It's about trying to even the super balances that women have when they reach retirement.
"This has been an issue that women have been speaking to me about since I was elected."
Superannuation must be paid on annual and sick leave, but there is no legal requirement that employers pay it on parental leave.
"We are righting a wrong by saying that if you're on leave you earn super - whether it's annual leave or long service leave or sick leave," Ms Chester said.
"Now, if you get paid parental leave by the federal government, you will get super paid on that."
Ms Chester hopes the government's decision will encourage other employers to suit.
