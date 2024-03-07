Bendigo Centrelink gets 11 new recruits in bid to slash claim backlog

Bendigo Services Australia has recruited an extra 11 staff in an attempt to cut through a backlog of welfare claims and halve wait times at call centres.
The Bendigo new starts were part of a $228 million government package to speed up claim payments by employing 3000 extra staff across the country, Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten said.
"We encourage people to use digital services where they can, but for some people they either can not or do not want to," he said in Bendigo on Thursday, March 7.
"And at the end of the day to have proper human services in this country, you need humans."
The human contact piece also recognised the "trauma" of the previous government's robodebt scheme which "relied on an algorithm" to send debt notices, Mr Shorten said.
Joshua Liersch, 20, was among new service officers at the Bendigo Smart Centre, swapping a job in fast food for the a "more rewarding" public sector role.
"Knowing that I'm actually helping someone at the end of the day and the stuff I'm doing at my job makes a difference to other people ... that feels good," he said.
Mr Liersch said many of his fellow new recruits had similar customer service backgrounds.
"Anyone that has any background in customer service or anything can fit right in an environment like this," he said.
"Those skills are highly transferable."
Mr Shorten said the new recruits had already started to turn around call wait times of around 35 minutes and a backlog of around a million claims nationwide.
"Now [wait times] seem to be under 30 minutes, but one, it's an average which means they are actually longer, and two, I still think that's too long," he said.
A further reduction in wait times was a "chicken and the egg" scenario, the minister said.
"We have got people waiting for their payments, and then we've got people ringing up ... but the more we can focus on resolving the backlog of payments, that will take some of the traffic off the phones," he said.
"[30 minutes] is still too long ... it would be good if we could reduce that, halve it from 30 minutes."
