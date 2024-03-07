Flat and Royals kickstart massive three days of Bendigo Bowls

A huge 72 hours of Bendigo Bowls begins on Friday morning with the Division One Midweek Pennant grand final between Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo.
It begins a three-day carnival of bowls with weekend pennant deciders on Saturday and the big one (Premier Pennant grand final) on Sunday.
The Royals have stormed through the finals series in midweek bowls, knocking off Golden Square in the elimination final before sending minor premiers South Bendigo home in straight sets last week.
They'll head into the grand final underdogs against a Kangaroo Flat side who Royals skipper Luke Hoskin said was "the best midweek side in Bendigo Bowls."
However, Hoskin is confident, with his unit finding ways to win in both its finals.
The Royals' victories over Square and South Bendigo have come by a combined margin of only 11 shots.
"We've started to hit some form late in the season," Hoskin said.
"Finals was obviously our goal, and to win two finals in a row, we're very excited about how we're playing.
"It's going to be a big challenge against Kangaroo Flat, who are the best midweek side in Bendigo Bowls.
"They have several premier division bowlers in the team, which will make it a cracking contest, so we'll have to be on from the outset."
The Roos' chemistry is one of their biggest weapons.
Ten of their 12 bowlers play together in their Premier Pennant team.
Roos skipper Susan Howes believes the experience her side has playing together is a point of difference.
"We are quietly confident and have gone along our business all year with very few changes so hopefully we can get the chocolates," Howes said.
"I expect our team to come out and treat it like any other game.
"We have a lot of experience, so we know nothing has to change from what we've been doing."
The draw has added to the excitement, with the Royals' best skipper in midweek bowls this season, Gary Downie, going up against superstar Bradley Marron.
Downie has a record of 8-2 in the 2023-24 midweek bowls season.
"He's a quality player," Hoskin said.
"He came to the club late this season, so he's played third for us in Premier Pennant, but we know he can do a job as skipper, and he's shown that in midweek bowls."
While Downie has the Royals' best record in midweek bowls, Hoskin himself would concern the Roos the most.
Eric White has been tasked with the big job of playing Hoskin.
On the final rink, Gregory Podesta will face Lee Harris.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.