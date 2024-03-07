Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Flat and Royals kickstart massive three days of Bendigo Bowls

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat skipper Eric White (left) will face Royals counterpart Luke Hoskin in a big battle in the Midweek Bowls Division One grand final on Friday.
Kangaroo Flat skipper Eric White (left) will face Royals counterpart Luke Hoskin in a big battle in the Midweek Bowls Division One grand final on Friday.

A huge 72 hours of Bendigo Bowls begins on Friday morning with the Division One Midweek Pennant grand final between Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.