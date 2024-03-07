Girton wins show jumping event as 60 schools ride into Elmore showdown

It was horses for courses at Elmore recently with more than 60 schools from across Victoria taking part in a major equestrian event.
Girton Grammar School hosted the Interschool Dressage Championships at the Elmore Equestrian Centre on March 1-2.
The event saw 79 riders take part in the show jumping competition on the Friday and 127 entrants compete in dressage on Saturday.
Girton won the show jumping competition, clinching first place thanks to outstanding performances from students Francis Walls, Harriet Williams, Annika Hall and Maggie Walmsley.
Braemar College secured second place while Marist College came third.
Toorak College won the dressage event ahead of some strong competition, with Flinders Christian College and Assumption College taking out second and third place respectively.
The dressage event serves as a qualifier for the Victorian team competing at the Australian National Interschool Championships.
Girton Equestrian Club co-ordinator Nic James and parent Jody Pickering helped organise the championships, now in its second year.
Mrs James said Girton was proud to host a major equestrian event which attracted competitors to the region from across the state.
"It has been wonderful to see the event go from strength to strength," Mrs James said.
"It provides a valuable opportunity for students from our school and many others to showcase their talents."
Students can join the Girton Equestrian Club as part of the school's co-curricular program.
It sees students compete individually and in teams in a variety of interschool competitions across Victoria and interstate.
In addition to the successful show jumpers, other Girton students who performed well at the event were Harrison Walls, Charli Walmsley, Laura Knox, Caroline Batters, Amelie Miller and Leah Pickering.
