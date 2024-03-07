Changes to Calder Highway could create safety hazard, company warns

A Bendigo business fears changes at a Calder Highway intersection could fuel new challenges for traffic flow and public safety.
Veolia Water Operations runs the Sandhurst Water Treatment Plant on Bendigo's outskirts and its workers turn on to the Calder at Phillis Street, three kilometres away at Kangaroo Flat.
It has come out in opposition to a push from developers to ban right-hand turns at the intersection arguing in part that it will negatively affect traffic, according to a document from state planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The push has come amid deliberations over a property developer's push to make the intersection one way to help residents of a potential 55-lot residential property development close to the Kangaroo Flat intersection, at 5726-5728 Calder Highway.
This map shows what the developer has suggested (red denotes the suggested route, blue the proposed development and purple the water treatment plant):
The developer wants to stop right-hand turns because the new homes would bring more traffic and increased risk of crashes, since motorists already cannot stop in the middle of the highway without parts of their vehicles protruding into other lanes.
It has suggested traffic turn left off Phillis Street and then make a truck-sized U-turn further down the Calder Highway near Karula Close.
Veolia fears the changes could impact traffic flow, public safety and impact its operational efficiency, the planning umpire document shows.
It has told the planning umpire the new U-turn would be an extra road safety hazard that would cause wear and tear on the highway, and the location may not be suitable.
A Google satellite map shows Phillis Street connects to the only paved road to the treatment plant, which is bordered by a train track and bushland.
The future of the intersection and the 55-lot development appears likely to be decided by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which is weighing in after the City of Greater Bendigo failed to make a planning permit decision fast enough.
Any decision is still some time away but not everyone is opposed to changes at the Phillis St intersection.
The head of the Department of Transport has told the planning umpire they do not oppose a right-turn ban if there are changes to the Calder Highway.
That would include works to stop cars turning right out of Phillis Street and for the U-turn at Karula Close.
