Hope for QEO to host more state games after second XI success

Former BDCA star and current Victorian second XI assistant coach Shane Koop has said he hopes to see more state games brought to the QEO in the future.
It comes after the QEO hosted a second XI match between Victoria and South Australia from Monday to Wednesday, with the Redbacks triumphing by 56 runs.
Koop said the players and coaches were highly impressed with the setup and facilities.
"The players and coaching staff spoke positively about playing on the QEO, and we look forward to playing more games of this standard at the venue and within regional Victoria," Koop said.
"The City of Greater Bendigo and BDCA should be extremely proud of how they hosted this match.
"It was also fantastic to have local opportunities connected with the match, including local scorers and umpires who supported the three days professionally."
The Victorians made a late, unlikely push for victory last night, with tailenders Douglas Warren (36) and Harkirat Bajwa (26) sending nerves through the Redbacks camp.
Chasing 279, the pair came together at 7-163 and combined for a 53-run stand before Warren was dismissed reverse sweeping to left-arm off-spinner Deakin Murphy (4-42 off 10.0).
Murphy made quick work of the remaining tail, stumping Bajwa before Cam McClure skied a ball too deep long on to end the match.
While the Victorians fought hard throughout the three days, the Redbacks were always slightly on top and deserved their win.
However, Koop's message was all positive, with the former Bendigo and Strathdale-Maristians player saying the group took many lessons from the encounter.
"From our perspective, it was a great match as it exposed our players to many red ball and longer format development moments," Koop said.
"We've identified an area in our pathway post under-19 program, and this game is just one initiative we are implementing to support us with that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.