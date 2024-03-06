Strikers 23-and-unders gain valuable experience in opening round loss

IT WAS a tough initiation for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-unders in their VNL debut against the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre on Wednesday night.
But as their coach Jayden Cowling was quick to point out, it was an experience they are bound to learn from.
The Strikers youngsters were outgunned by a taller and well-established Saints 65-27 in their round one clash.
While it was not the result the VNL newcomers had been hoping for, Cowling acknowledged there were valuable lessons to be learnt from their first official foray into the state's premier netball competition.
"There was such a big preparation and build-up for tonight (Wednesday) that I know the girls are pretty disappointed, as they know they can play so much better than what they put out on the court," he said.
"They are happy to get their first game as a Striker over and done with, but we have lots of work to do.
"It was a pretty nervy start - and frantic. But I thought we had a really good warm-up and the girls were ready.
"But the nerves were always going to be there.
"I'm sure we will come out firing next week."
After trailing by nine goals at quarter time, the Strikers produced their most competitive quarter for the match in the second quarter, conceding 12 goals, but scoring nine of their own.
The strength of the Saints became evident as the contest wore on, particularly in the goaling circle, where Hayley Howard proved pivotal with a game-high 42 goals at 85.71 per cent.
Despite the 38-goal margin, Cowling drew a few encouraging positives from the contest.
"Everyone got onto the court and a few of the girls made their VNL debuts," he said.
"And the fact we got to make history as a new club was a definite positive.
"Jas Gallagher, a training partner, got a call-up to be a part of the team and she went out on court too and I was proud to see how that went.
"The other positive was that we got so much ball - we actually won a lot of ball.
"Once we get better with what we do with that ball, it will be a very different scoreline."
The silky-skilled midcourter was rested in the final quarter in preparation for being a part of the bench during the Strikers' championship game against the Saints.
"I thought she was really strong off her centre pass and really led our attack end," Cowling said of the 18-year-old, who plays her country league netball with Shepparton Swans in the Goulburn Valley league.
"I feel she is in for a big season."
Shae Clifford carried her excellent form from the Strikers' practice matches against Boroondara Express and Hawks into the clash with another prominent display, while Torie Skrijel was the new team's leading shooter with 17 goals at 80.95 per cent.
Cowling said he and his fellow coaches would adopt a 'back-to-basics' approach in preparation for next week's clash against fellow VNL newcomers the Gippsland Stars.
"I think everyone recognised that it was our basic skills that let us down," he said.
"We weren't executing our passes; there were missed shots and we didn't run our feet to the ball.
"We are at VNL level now. You might get away with at country football-netball, but it's a whole different level down here in Melbourne.
"So executing the basics will be a focus.
"Again, the girls were disappointed as they do know how much better they are.
"It's a matter of us getting to play our brand of netball."
The Strikers get a solid chance to open their win account next Wednesday, with a showdown against the Stars, who opened their season with a 32-74 loss against North East Blaze
