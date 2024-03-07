'It's been a hard slog': cancer patient celebrates opening of new business

Marc Jansen was diagnosed with stage three melanoma twelve months ago. On Friday, March 8 he opened a new restaurant.
The "surreal" journey was not without its trials and tribulations, but he was excited for the next chapter.
Mr Jansen owns OMG BBQ, a business born out of a hobby he put more time into during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He ran the pop-up barbecue restaurant in Long Gully, where he would also host workshops and cater for weddings alongside his wife Renee Jansen, also known as The Dessert Nerd.
But in March last year, Mr Jansen found himself at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, having a melanoma bigger than a golf ball removed from his neck.
"I've had a bit of a history with skin cancer for quite a while, the first one was about 20 years ago," he said.
"This time last year, because I've got bit of a beard, I had a knot in my beard and I was just feeling around and felt a lump."
He did "the normal guy thing" and ignored it, but after a week and a half he knew he needed to see a doctor.
Mr Jansen was eligible for a trial treatment, which involved immunotherapy and surgery.
"We decided we had nothing to lose. It's a stage three so [it's] pretty detrimental if you don't do anything about it," he said.
The immunotherapy worked, and by August when he went for surgery, doctors found no sign of cancer.
"It was one of the miracle stories where they taught the body to fight melanoma," Mr Jansen said.
"[But] I'm on medication for the rest of my life, I've got to really watch what I do and my energy levels."
By October, Mr Jansen was running OMG BBQ at full operation, but with a slightly different outlook on life.
"We just ran it by however we could," he said.
Mr Jansen said Renee was working two jobs to afford the travel to Melbourne and to "keep everything afloat".
After everything he and his family had been through, he said it was "surreal" to think he was at the point his business could expand.
"We've always thought, if the opportunity's there, we've got to take it," he said.
"Through what we've gone through, it's sort of even more highlighted.
"You've got to take the opportunity when you can, you don't what's going to happen tomorrow."
The opportunity presented itself as a venue at 233 High Street, Kangaroo Flat, a former café next to Harley Davidson and Repco.
Mr Jansen said it was the perfect spot for the barbecue restaurant, for a Dessert Nerd bar, and coffee.
"It's been a pretty hard slog for the last 12 months, this is almost like a new beginning. It's a step up from where we've been and what we've done." he said.
"We're bringing everything together, and it's something Renee wanted for a long time; to have her own shop as well.
"By bringing it all together, [we thought] let's do something that's different that's not anywhere else like it in Bendigo."
Mr Jansen admitted when he felt the lump on his neck, he brushed it off as nothing.
The former firefighter said he reacted with the stigma of an "indestructible superman" many men feel.
It's why he has incorporated a mental health focus into his business, offering a safe space for men to talk around a barbecue.
"Naturally as Aussies, the barbecue is always that sort of meeting place when if you go to someone's place for a barbie, you generally find the guys will hang around the barbecue," he said.
"It's a place for people to sit and chat or talk."
At his workshops, Mr Jansen said he highlighted men's health issues, and even had nurses doing check-ups and psychologists on site too.
"It's sort of broken down a lot of barriers," he said.
"Having that one place where people know that they can come and say whatever somewhere that people actually fair dinkum care about what's going on, has made a big difference.
"We had everyone from 80 year olds all the way down to teenagers and stuff coming through that say 'I've had this' or 'I've had a melanoma cut off here', it's been quite interesting."
He said he wants the new venue to be a place where people could spend hours, chatting over a coffee, dessert or a slow-cooked brisket.
OMG BBQ would open from 11am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as the business trials which hours worked best.
"We are not really sure how it's going to look, we'll just play it as we play it by ear and feel it as we go and it'll work out," he said.
