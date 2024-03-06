Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo's Curtis Harrison to tick off hometown Madison ambition

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 7 2024 - 9:33am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo cyclist Curtis Harrison is making Bendigo International Madison debut this weekend at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo cyclist Curtis Harrison is making Bendigo International Madison debut this weekend at the Tom Flood Sports Centre. Picture by Darren Howe

BORN and raised in Bendigo, Curtis Harrison achieves a long-time goal when he races in this Sunday night's 50th running of the Bendigo International Madison.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.