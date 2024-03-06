Bendigo's Curtis Harrison to tick off hometown Madison ambition

BORN and raised in Bendigo, Curtis Harrison achieves a long-time goal when he races in this Sunday night's 50th running of the Bendigo International Madison.
The 19-year-old is one of three Bendigo cyclists in a 26-rider field to contest the 200-lap showdown.
"The Madison is a race I have always wanted to do," Harrison said this week
"It's a goal for just about every boy and girl in Bendigo has when they take up cycling."
Although he has not done a lot of track racing in recent years, Harrison has the endurance base from plenty of training for road racing with Team BridgeLane.
"Biggest challenge for me will be the consistent sprinting," he said of joining forces with BridgeLane team-mate Dalton Stretton.
"It's a huge challenge and experience I will learn a lot from."
Under the Madison format there will be 15 sprints of five-lap increments, but there's also chase sessions.
It's a chase session or a breakaway after sprint where teams such as Harrison and Stretton could make a decisive move.
"Dalton has raced a few Madisons and did a fair amount of track racing in the United States last year," Harrison said of his Tasmanian team-mate.
There will be plenty of support from parents Glenn and Lynda, older sister Mackenzie, and clubmates and friends.
The build-up to the Madison was helped along with a loan of disc wheels from Isaac Buckell who a couple of weeks ago won the David Capuano Memorial Wheelrace, aka Caps Cup, for a third time.
Harrison's year kicked off with the road nationals at Buninyong in January where he was 11th in the under-23 road race (131km) and 12th in the 28.6km time trial (28.6km).
His move into cycling began when he was 13 after doing Human Powered Vehicle racing at Maryborough's Energy Breakthrough.
By 16 it was cycling which was Harrison's number one pursuit.
"I had played junior footy with Kangaroo Flat and really liked it.
"Dad (Glenn) was doing recreational cycling for fitness and I decided to have a go at cycling."
Since then it's Curtis who has won back-to-back Bendigo DCC open road championships and earned a contract with Bridgelane and spent six weeks of '23 racing in Belgium.
"It was an amazing experience."
When not racing or training, Curtis is working at Smartloans Mortgage Brokers which is run by Glenn Harrison and Ron Bradley.
From mid-April, Curtis will be bound for Europe again to compete in some road tours in France and Italy.
Before then there's a Madison and some important wheelraces to contest.
Across the Madison weekend there is the Agnico Gold Fosterville Mine-backed Golden Mile Wheelrace to contest and the "big one" as the athletics-cycling carnival celebrates 50 golden years.
