Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace honour up for grabs

THE Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m) highlights Thursday night's finale to the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track season.
A prize pool of $600 is up for grabs, along with the trophy.
Several stars who are here for this weekend's 50th running of the Bendigo International Madison athletics-cycling carnival will race on Thursday night.
Those bound to race on the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street include previous Frank McCaig Wheelrace winners Blake Agnoletto, '22, and Frank McCaig's great-niece, Alessia McCaig, '21 champion.
Agnoletto and Ollie Bleddyn will be one of the teams to watch in Sunday night's 200-lap madison.
Alessia McCaig capped an outstanding AusCycling track nationals in Brisbane by winning gold in the elite women's sprint, kierin, and 500m time trial.
The McCaig family links to the Bendigo International Madison span all 50 years.
Frank's older brother, Alan, was a key cog in the formative years as promoter and teams co-ordinator.
The baton for those roles was later handed by Alan to Frank.
On the track, Frank McCaig was the first Bendigo cyclist to win the Golden Mile Wheelrace in Bendigo.
He became a three-time winner of the classic, which will be raced this Saturday night.
A winner of a dozen Victoria Country titles - nine on the track and three on the road, Frank McCaig's racing career was cut short at the age of 28.
His involvement with cycling kept rolling on.
Frank and Raeleen's sons, Rik and Brent, were top cyclists in their own right and raced the BIM several times as the youngest in the family, Holly, watched on.
These days Rik is director of the BIM carnival.
Riders to watch on Thursday night include German madison champions Moritz Augenstein and Moritz Malcharek.
A big night for Alessia McCaig includes the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m).
After successful campaigns at the track nationals, Haylee Jack and Lilyth Jones may also be in the Crystal Classic and Frank McCaig Memorial.
Feature events for juniors will be the Alf Norris Memorial Wheelraces.
Thursday night's racing starts at 6.30pm.
It's free entry for spectators.
