South Australia close in on victory during tense final session

South Australia was on the cusp of victory late into the final day of its second XI clash with Victoria at the QEO on Wednesday.
After a magnificent century from Henry Case, the Redbacks required a further three wickets with 115 runs left on the board midway through the first hour of the final session.
With the game on a knife edge overnight, Case (112 from 155) and first innings centurion Sam Rahaley (64 from 125) put on 180 for the fourth wicket in what could prove to be a match-winning partnership.
Case's strokeplay was superb, accessing all areas of the ground to hit 13 boundaries and a six.
The Redbacks declared at 6-237 during the lunch break to leave Victoria an improbable 279 to win.
The chase couldn't have started any worse for the Victorians, with Ashley Chandrasinghe nicking off first ball to James Reuther (1-33 off 5.0), with Case again in the game pouching a sharp chance in the cordon.
When Dylan Brasher (58 from 83) and Farzan Chowna (40 from 59) got going together, the improbable chase seemed plausible, but Redbacks spinner William Bowering had other plans, producing a fantastic spell on the cusp of tea.
Bowering removed both set batters and added Brodie Symons for a third-ball duck in a game-turning spell.
Post-tea hope has further evaporated for the Victorians, with first-innings top-scorer Ed Newman run out for ten.
Newman made 99 yesterday and was the last primary hope for the Victorians, with tail-enders Douglas Warren and Harkirat Bajwa currently at the crease.
Newman can count himself fairly unlucky with his run-out.
Having jetted off for a quick single from the non-striker's end, point fieldsman Nick Stathoris threw the ball well over wicket-keeper Michael Kurda's head.
Kurda was quick thinking, however, flicking the ball straight back down onto the stumps from a high angle.
SCORES AT 4.30PM: Victoria 7-163 chasing 279
