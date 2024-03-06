Teenage car theft suspects charged after Strath Village McDonalds arrest

Two Bendigo teenagers were on bail when they allegedly stole a car from a Daylesford property.
The pair was among four people arrested at a Bendigo fast food restaurant and later charged with theft of a car.
Police alleged a Hyundai i30 was stolen from a Stanhope Street property between 9.30pm on Thursday, February 29 and 9am on Friday, March 1.
The group, three boys and one woman, was arrested at Strath Village McDonalds about 8.45pm on Friday, March 1.
A 17-year-old boy from Long Gully was charged with car theft and committing an indictable offence while on bail, while a 17-year-old from Kangaroo Flat, was also charged with car theft, committing indictable offence while on bail, and possessing a controlled weapon.
Both were being held in custody.
A 17-year-old from Fitzroy, was charged with car theft, committing an offence while on bail, and possessing a weapon.
He would appear at a children's court at a later date, police said.
An 18-year-old woman from Fitzroy was charged with car theft and bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 5.
