Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Murderer returns to Bendigo court on further violence charges against women

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 8 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convicted murderer David Copland faces new charges including for violence against women. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Convicted murderer David Copland faces new charges including for violence against women. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A convicted murderer will return to a Bendigo court later in March after further alleged violence against a woman.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.