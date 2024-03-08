Murderer returns to Bendigo court on further violence charges against women

A convicted murderer will return to a Bendigo court later in March after further alleged violence against a woman.
David Copland, 40, was previously sentenced to 17 years in jail for the 2005 murder of his mother-in-law Janine Gray.
Copland, who has now returned to court facing further violence charges, is alleged to have referenced Ms Gray's murder in his latest offending.
He appeared by videolink - occassionally becoming agitated and appearing to yell, despite being muted, and gesture towards those in the courtroom.
He now faces charges including recklessly causing injury, two counts of unlawful assault, and possession of a drug of dependence - specifically expired methadone syrup.
The drug possession charge means Copland is charged with breaking his parole conditions, though the other violent offending fell outside the relevant time window.
Copland has also been charged with making two threats to kill, and a count of reckless conduct placing a person in danger of serious injury - namely by pushing a woman's face into a pillow.
While a preliminary summary of prosecution allegations were read to the court, Magistrate Johanna Metcalf clarified that the summary had not been finalised.
The court did hear allegations that Copland brought up his murder of Ms Gray in arguments with two separate women in October 2023.
He is accused of telling one, "I just got out of jail for 18 years for killing a chick don't think I won't do it again".
He allegedly told another, "I've killed my mother-in-law and spent 17 years in (prison) ... you're nothing on that".
He is accused of pushing a woman's face into a pillow for around 30 seconds, and striking her to the nose when she tried to turn her head.
Police allege that woman asked Copland, "are you going to kill me?"
He allegedly replied, "f***ing oath I will".
Police allege they arrived at an address shortly afterwards and Copland continued to abuse the victim from the rear of the divisional van.
Copland is also accused of possessing a drug of dependence - expired methadone syrup - which was discovered before the alleged assaults when a search warrant was executed in July 2023.
He was arrested on October 17 and, when he appeared in court on March 1, he had spent 136 days of pre-sentence detention.
He is set to return to court on March 28.
