Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

German champions excited for shot at Bendigo madison title

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 6 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Germans Moritz Malcharek and Moritz Augenstein at the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Luke West
Germans Moritz Malcharek and Moritz Augenstein at the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Wednesday. Picture by Luke West

THE team of Moritz Augenstein and Moritz Malcharek will be striving to add the Bendigo Madison crown this weekend to the German title they won last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.