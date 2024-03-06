German champions excited for shot at Bendigo madison title

THE team of Moritz Augenstein and Moritz Malcharek will be striving to add the Bendigo Madison crown this weekend to the German title they won last year.
Augenstein and Malcharek are the defending German Madison champions who are among the 13 teams contesting this Sunday night's men's Madison at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
One of the marquee events on the Bendigo sporting calendar, the Bendigo International Madison cycling-athletics carnival has been in hiatus since 2020.
Both the 2021 and 2022 carnivals were cancelled due to uncertainty around COVID and last year called off because of delays to the upgrade project at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
This weekend's long-awaited return of the Bendigo International Madison also doubles as the 50th running of the carnival.
Sunday night will be Augenstein's second time competing in the Bendigo Madison having raced in 2020 alongside Hans Pirius, while it will be Malcharek's debut.
"I was still a bit young when I raced here for the first time in Bendigo, but we went pretty well and it was a good first time," Augenstein said on Wednesday.
"We can profit from the experience of racing here last time and it can only help to do better."
For Malcharek, not only is it his first time racing the Bendigo Madison, but it's also his first time competing in Australia.
"Moritz told me about the last time he raced in Bendigo and I've never been to Australia before," Malcharek said.
"He asked me to join him and the weather isn't that nice in Germany at the moment, so there's also the chance for a bit of a training camp out here before and after the race and I'm really interested to race on a track like this."
Both Augenstein and Moritz will continue to get acclimatised to the Tom Flood Sports Centre track on Thursday night at the Bendigo District Cycling Club's meet, which features the Frank McCaig Memorial 1600m handicap.
Malcharek and Augenstein - who have been in Bendigo since last week - won the German Madison title in June last year.
"We didn't really expect it, but we were hopeful, so it was good," Malcharek said.
"It was a while ago now, so we're looking forward to see how we go this weekend."
Augenstein and Malcharek are among two international teams racing in the men's Madison along with the New Zealand duo of Bailey O'Donnell and James Gardner.
Leahy will be back to defend his title from four years ago, this time with a new team-mate Graeme Frislie.
Sunday night features both the men's and women's madison races.
The women's madison will be raced at 6.50pm, while the men's madison will close out the carnival from 8.15pm.
Among the marquee events on Saturday night will be the Golden Mile Wheelrace final, now sponsored by Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine, from 8.30pm.
As part of the 50 year celebration of the Madison, all past champions are invited to 'take a lap' on Sunday evening, while the newest inductee to the Madison Hall of Fame will also be announced.
All tickets for the Bendigo International Madison carnival are for the first time being pre-sold online.
Information and ticket sales at www.bendigomadison.com.au
Men - Team 1: Connor Leahy, Graeme Frislie. Team 2: Bailey O'Donnell, James Gardner. Team 3: Blake Agnoletto, Ollie Bleddyn. Team 4: Dalton Stretton, Curtis Harrison. Team 5: Logan Taplin, Josh Clarke. Team 6: no team. Team 7: Dylan Eather, Kai Goltman. Team 8: Kurt Eather, James Moriarty Team 9: Will Mathwin, Kalan Tucker. Team 10: Angus Miller, Jack Dohler. Team 11: Will Holmes, Zac Marriage. Team 12: Stephen Hall, John Carter. Team 13: Moritz Augenstein, Moritz Malcharek. Team 14: Sam Washington, Oscar Gallagher.
Women - Team 1: Keely Bennett, Haylee Fuller. Team 2: Ali Anderson, Isla Carr. Team 3: Chloe Moran, Keira Will. Team 4: Milana Freer, Alana Hribar. Team 5: Haylee Jack, Mackenzie Milne. Team 6: Georgia Simpson, Prudence Flower. Team 7: Sally Carter, Sophie Edwards. Team 8: Ella Sibley, Summer Nordmeyer. Team 9: Amelia Mulhern, Elizabeth Nuspan. Team 10: Lilyth Jones, Belinda Bailey.
