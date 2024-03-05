Lions continue unbeaten run to secure grand final berth

MAIDEN Gully Marist has won its way through to the division two grand final of the Melbourne All-Abilities Cricket Association.
The Lions continued their unbeaten season with a 13-run win over the Westy Warriors in their home semi-final at Marist College last Sunday.
The Lions' win has set up a grand final clash against the Seaford Tigers.
Batting first after winning the toss, Maiden Gully Marist posted 4-175 off its 30 overs.
Opener Zac Taig (40), Peter Tie (40) and skipper Damien Nowell (32) all retired during the Lions' innings.
The Warriors batted their 30 overs out in reply, but fell short in their chase in being held to 7-162 by the Lions.
Six Maiden Gully Marist bowlers all took a wicket - Ricky Felsenthal (2-33), Tie (1-28), Tyla Brereton (1-6), Cail Varker (1-12), Taig (1-7) and Brendan Kellett (1-15).
The Maiden Gully Marist team is coached by Craig Felsenthal with support from Rob Fisher, who started All-Abilities cricket in Bendigo in 2012.
In the other semi-final Seaford (2-133) defeated Ferntree Gully (131) by eight wickets.
Division two of the Melbourne All-Abilities Cricket Association features seven teams - Maiden Gully Marist, Seaford, Ferntree Gully, Westy Warriors, North Shore, North Ballarat and Mazenod.
The division two grand final between Maiden Gully Marist and Seaford will be played at the Moorleigh Community Village Reserve from 9am this Monday.
It will be followed by the division
one grand final between Williamstown and Seddon.
Maiden Gully Marist Lions season results:
Round 1 - 158 def Westy Warriors 9-96.
Round 2 - 147 def Westy Warriors 6-127.
Round 3 - 2-135 def North Ballarat 5-133.
Round 4 - 6-243 def Mazenod 53.
Round 5 - bye
Round 6 - 5-177 def North Ballarat 5-114.
Semi-final - 4-175 def Westy Warriors 7-162.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.