South Bendigo athletes impress at state championships

SOUTH Bendigo's young guns starred at the weekend's finale to Athletics Victoria's state field and track championships in Melbourne.
It was gold for Bloods' clubmates Jordyn Lewis, pole vault; Kai Norton, discus; and Chelsea Tickell, 800m; at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
Action began on Friday night and rolled through Saturday and Sunday.
It was double gold for Norton in the under-16 field action.
Norton's ability to hurl the 1kg discus to a mark of 50.42m netted another state title.
A brilliant campaign included a best of 42.39m to win the javelin showdown.
Norton's weekend included running the 200m.
South Bendigo clubmate Jasper Seymour hit a distance of 47.84m to be third in the under-16 discus.
On the track, Chelsea Tickell ran the 800m in 2:15.50 to be the under-16 champion a week after claiming the 1500m crown.
Jordyn Lewis cleared 2.70m in the under-14 pole vault to be another champion from South Bendigo.
Tyler Fynch ran the under-15 3000m in 9:17.87 to add to South Bendigo's tally of silver.
A leap of 10.86m at triple jump earned Eaglehawk's Nate Ralton silver in the under-14 final.
Hawks' clubmate Kate Wilson hit a distance of 10.30m to claim bronze in the under-16 triple jump.
University's Abbey Reid ran the grueling 3000m in a time of 10:25.45 to earn bronze in the under-17 class.
It was bronze for the Hawks' Charlise McQueen after she completed the 3000m walk in 17:47 for the under-15 class.
At pole vault, Rhys Hansen from Waaia cleared 4.00m to be fourth in the under-17 final as South Bendigo clubmate Emma Orme reached 2.80m to be fourth in the under-18 final.
University's Kade Hutchinson and Avery McDermid raced to fourth placing in the 3000m for under-18s and under-17s respectively.
South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill ran 2:19 in the under-18 800m qualifying and clocked 2:17 in the final to claim fifth place.
The Borough's Isabella Noonan was sixth in the under-17 200m final and fifth in triple jump.
Sprint star Oliver Muggleton from South Bendigo ran 200m qualifying in 22.78 to be 19th fastest and then clocked 22.87 as he was sixth in the semi-final.
Also in action across the weekend were Eaglehawk's Tahlia Blight, Benji Carfoot, Daniel Chisholm, Cameron Greenwood, Juliet Heahleah, Dude Kelly, Lewis and Millie McIntosh, Scarlett Southern.
Bendigo Harriers were represented by Eliza and Reeve Evans, Nicholas Hietbrink and Jorja Hill.
South Bendigo's Amber Fox contested the under-18 discus and javelin and was fourth and sixth, and Charlie Sullivan ran the under-15 200m.
