Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Our People

Bendigo family adds a touch of royalty to fundraising drive

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
March 7 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerome Tauelangi, Lacey Singe with Ben, Lincoln and Jamison. Picture by Darren Howe
Jerome Tauelangi, Lacey Singe with Ben, Lincoln and Jamison. Picture by Darren Howe

A Bendigo family is gearing up for the trip of a lifetime, a 3000km drive from Echuca to the Sunshine Coast and back, raising money for children's charity Variety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.