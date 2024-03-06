Bendigo family adds a touch of royalty to fundraising drive

A Bendigo family is gearing up for the trip of a lifetime, a 3000km drive from Echuca to the Sunshine Coast and back, raising money for children's charity Variety.
Cousins Jerome Tauelangi and Lacey Singe, Jerome's sons Ben and Lincoln and Lacey's son Jamison will hit the road for the Variety Brats Bash, an eight-day trip made up of about 20 teams.
Mr Tauelangi said they had always wanted to do Variety's main Bash event, but the Brats Bash involved kids coming along for the drive.
"Along the way, we'll be stopping at different schools and providing donations and grants through Variety," he said.
"There's a few activities that the kids will get to participate in along with the other kids within the communities that we stop at."
The team was named The Kingz after Mr Tauelangi's business Chip Kingz and the children would be dressed as kings, with the adults their guards, driving in a 30-year old Mercedes Benz S-Class.
Mr Tauelangi said he was impressed by the children's eagerness and confidence when selling raffle tickets and securing donations.
"The kids have been great," he said.
"I'm so proud of all our kids as well and what they're achieving because they're doing it so selflessly.
"We don't hear complaints from the children and what they're doing, they love getting dressed up and they love being involved."
Last year, the Variety Brats Bash raised more than $90,000, which went to children living with disabilities or facing disadvantage or illness.
The team would be hosting fundraisers leading up to the trip, including a pool party at the Big Bendigo Water Slide and a special evening at Chip Kingz with all proceeds going to Variety.
The trip was set for Friday, March 29 to Saturday, April 6.
To follow their movements, search Variety Brats Bash 2024: The Kingz on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.