Heartbreak for Newman on day two of second XI game at QEO

It was heartbreak for Victorian middle-order batsman Ed Newman on day two of Victoria's second XI clash with South Australia at the QEO.
Just before tea, Newman had made his way to 99 when he wafted at a wide ball outside off that found the edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Michael Kurda.
To that point, Newman had been near flawless, picking the gaps superbly to hit 13 boundaries during his 161 ball 99.
Shortly after Newman's dismissal, incoming batsman Max Parker fell, and tea was called with the Victorian's 6-241 still 41 runs in arrears of the Redbacks.
As is the case with most second-XI games, the Victorians made a sporting declaration during the break in an effort to pry open the Redback's top order in a tricky final session.
The call proved fruitful almost immediately, with Victoria's spearhead Cameron McClure dismissing Redbacks opener Kane Halfpenny for one before ripping first drop Isaac Higgins (11) off-stump out of the ground to have his opponents 2-25.
At the time of writing, the Redbacks had lost a third wicket to be 3-33 and 74 runs ahead with just under 90 minutes left to play on day two.
Earlier, recent under-19 World Cup winner Harry Dixon's raw talent was on full display, smacking six boundaries in a run-a-ball 30.
It was in stark contrast to his opening partner, Ashley Chandrasinghe, who had a day to forget facing a 30-ball duck.
Fast bowler James Reuther (2-32 off 12.0) picked up both openers and when Farzan Chowna departed for four, the Victorians were teetering at 3-47.
This brought Newman to the crease, and he partnered with skipper Dylan Brasher (59 from 102) for a 114-run stand to drag the Victorians back into the contest.
Spinner Sam Rahaley (1-17 off 6.0) was the party pooper for Newman.
Rahaley himself brought up a century (103 from 145) late last evening as the Redbacks posted 7-282dec.
