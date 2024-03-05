Bendigo records driest February since 2009 with more hot weather on the way

Central Victoria has recorded its driest February since the Millennium Drought, with just 2.6mm of rain dropping on Bendigo in February 2024.
Rainfall was much lower than the median figure of 17.5mm of rain and lower than last year's figure of 6.4mm.
The rain that did fall mostly fell on one day, with the 24-hour period to 9am on February 14 accounting for 2.4mm of the month's total.
The dry weather followed Bendigo's second wettest January in history. However, the last day when more than 10mm fell was January 25.
The dry conditions fuelled a major fire last month when more than 1000 firefighters battled a bushfire in western Victoria which ignited on Thursday, February 22.
Hot and dry weather has continued into March, with no rain recorded in Bendigo for the first the five days of the month and no rainfall forecast for the city for the next seven days.
The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees for the rest of the week, soaring to the high 30s over the Labour Day long weekend.
Despite summer ending, the hot and dry weather meant there was still the risk of bushfires in Victoria over the coming months, according to CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan.
"With the lack of recent rain, fuel loads in our drier forested areas will increase, and our greener grasslands will continue to dry out," Mr Heffernan said.
"We know there is a slightly elevated chance of a drier than usual autumn, and we're already seeing that this weekend with temperatures set to reach high 30s and low 40s.
"Victorians simply need to be in tune to the fire and weather conditions around them."
Mr Heffernan said there would be a persistent grassfire risk in March.
"Grassfires can move at speeds of up to 25km per hour and can jump highways, so you must be prepared to alter your route if required," Mr Heffernan said.
"Avoid driving through high-risk areas on hot, dry, windy days if you can, and monitor conditions through two or more sources of local information."
Victorians should download the VicEmergency app to stay informed about bushfires in their region, Mr Heffernan said.
