Big four bedroom home in amazing spot in McIvor Forest Estate

McIvor Forest Estate is a highly desirable location and this particular home enjoys a position overlooking the local creek reserve.
As such, this four bedroom home is within metres of walking tracks, open parkland and a playground.
The front hedge is made with rose bushes, while the front double doors are made from timber.
To the left of the formal entryway there's a double garage with direct access to the home, and to the right is the main bedroom which has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity.
The remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe and the family bathroom is separate to the toilet.
The living spaces are a very long tiled section of the home with two distinct areas - and multiple sets of glass sliding doors - and a modern open-plan kitchen immediately to the side of them. This kitchen has a 900mm stove, a dishwasher and a large walk-in pantry.
Immediately behind this vast open space is a shaded outdoor entertaining area.
The home enjoys the comfort of split system heating and cooling units in each of the bedrooms and in the living areas. The home also has solar panels and two water tanks.
Additionally, the yards are very low-maintenance with some lovely garden beds.
