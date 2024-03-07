Family or local practice in this 1930s Californian bungalow

There are many potential uses for this 1930s Californian bungalow.
Re-stumped and re-roofed, it is full of desirable period features.
It also has excellent street appeal, the possibility for subdivision (subject to council approval) and dual street access, all in a popular area of Golden Square.
If the property looks familiar, it may be because it has been used as consulting rooms for the past 20 years, with a permit for a sole practitioner. It also has enough on-street parking nearby for clients.
For use as a family home it offers a flexible floorplan, including two very good size (bed)rooms on either side of the entrance hallway. These both have beautiful leadlight windows, along with ornate ceilings which feature throughout the building.
Other period features include double stained-glass doors and hardwood timber floors.
There's a spacious lounge in about the middle of the home, opposite an open '50s kitchen and meals area.
The laundry has a second toilet and a second shower, and also near the back is a third bedroom and a large sunroom.
Outside there's a single garage with a driveway on Booth Street, and a double carport with an entrance on Ophir Street which also gives access to the rear yard with a detached workshop and a lawn to play on.
The central location is also ideal for a family or another local practice.
