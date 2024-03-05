Dairy farmer dragged wife by neck in front of their 12-year-old child

A dairy farmer with a history of family violence is facing a potential jail term after an alcohol-fuelled attack on his wife in front of one of their children.
The man, who cannot be identified to protect his victims, pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury after dragging his wife by the neck across the floor when an argument between the pair turned physical.
The man and his wife were at home with one of their children in December 2023 when the couple decided to go to a hotel.
The court heard the man consumed "heavy beer and Bundaberg rum" before the couple drove home around midnight.
While driving home an argument started and after going inside the property the wife said she wanted to sit down and listen to music to "chill out".
The man then grabbed her by the neck and dragged her across the concrete floor saying "I should have killed you years ago".
He then ripped the dishwasher out of its place in the kitchen and the washing machine out of the laundry, dragging both outside and dousing them in petrol before lighting them on fire.
The couple's 12-year-old child witnessed the entire incident.
While the man's wife called police he deflated the tyres of her car and drove away.
When police arrived at the property, a walkthrough of the house showed the damage he had caused and four imitation firearms - gel blasters - he owned.
At a later date the man attended the police station where he said he had "no memory" of the offence given his level of intoxication.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon said the man had chances in the past to get help with his mental health and has consistently perpetrated family violence.
Mr Lennon said the offending in this matter was "at the top end of the scale" especially when the offending occurred in front of a child.
"He has put himself in a difficult position," he said.
Mr Lennon questioned the validity of having the man assessed for community corrections order given his violations of previous orders.
The magistrate ordered the man undergo an assessment for a corrections order and for the matter to return on April 8.
