Fitzgerald blitzes rivals in George Flack final

MITCH Fitzgerald slashed his personal best time by five seconds as he charged to victory in the George Flack final (1000m) in Thursday night's athletics distance series decider.
A field of 23 lined up for the handicap race to decide the 37th series which was run in conjunction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing.
Long-time sponsor and key player in the formation of the series almost four decades ago, George Flack was trackside for the race.
From a mark of 1.30 minutes, Fitzgerald put in a great run on the Tom Flood Sports Centre track to take honours in the series.
The winning margin was the biggest of this season and possibly in the history of the distance series.
Runner-up was Keelan McInerney from Kyle Hilson.
From the backmark of 2.10, Kade McCay completed the 2 1/2 laps in 2.55 to earn the fastest time award.
Fastest female was Emily Harris in 3.53.
Jack Norris regularly featured in the placings across the 10 qualifying legs and earned the aggregate sash.
Joint runners-up were Rebecca Anfuso and Kyle Hilson.
Third placegetter was Renae Graham.
James Harper received the John Burke Award for the Most Consistent athlete.
Bendigo Athletic Club won the Club Aggregate ahead of Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University.
Results from the George Flack final, 1000m:
Mitch Fitzgerald 1.30 handicap, 4.38 race time, 3.08 actual time (2nd fastest time); Keelan McInerney 1.35, 4.40, 3.15; Kyle Hilson 1.15, 4.51, 3.36; Preston Anfuso 1.15, 4.52, 3.37; Aaron Norton 1.30, 4.53, 3.23 (4th fastest time); Katie Graham 40, 4.54, 4.14; Chloe Jackson 45, 4.56, 4.11; Rebecca Soulsby 35, 4.57, 4.22.
Jack Norris 1.05, 4.57, 3.52; James Harper 1.25, 4.58, 3.33 (5th fastest time); Renae Graham 30, 4.59, 4.29; Kelvin Niblett 1.25, 5.00, 3.35; Charlotte Carr 35, 5.01, 4.26; Tim Sullivan 1.15, 5.01, 3.46; Rebecca Anfuso 1.05, 5.02, 3.57; Andrew Snell 1.30, 5.04, 3.34.
Kade McCay 2.10, 5.05, 2.55 (1st fastest time); Alirah Norton 0, 5.06, 5.06; Geoff Jordan 1.10, 5.07, 3.57; Geoff Williamson 45, 5.08, 4.23; Emily Harris 1.20, 5.13, 3.53 (fastest female); Kevin Shanahan 45, 5.25, 4.40; Justine Babitsch 15, 5.33, 5.18.
