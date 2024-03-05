Strikers young guns gaining momentum at right time

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling senses his players' confidence is growing ahead of their much-anticipated VNL debut on Wednesday night.
The Strikers' young guns will make their first foray as a group into the Victorian Netball League with a tough first-up clash against the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre.
For some players it will be their first taste of VNL action, while for others it will be a new beginning, after crossing to the Strikers during the off-season from rival clubs.
Following an intense and exciting build-up to round one, Cowling feels his side is gaining momentum at the right time.
"We had an awesome training on Sunday - I thought it was one of our best sessions together as a group," he said.
"It's great to be able to do that just before the season starts.
"They are firing. I think a bit of match-play last week has given them a real confidence boost.
"The girls are just so excited to get out there. The exciting nerves are coming, but they realise we are making history tomorrow (Wednesday) night.
"It's something very special to be a part of."
As one of three new clubs in the 23-and-under competition - alongside the Melton-based Western Warriors and Gippsland Stars - Cowling is expecting there to be plenty of eyes on the Strikers, particularly early in the season.
But with several players boasting previous VNL experience in the line-up to help with the transition, he is confident his team can cope with the extra attention.
"A lot of VNL clubs have players, who have played together a fair bit in the past, whereas we are really starting from scratch with players from eight (individual) clubs represented," he said.
"A lot of VNL clubs have players, who have played together a fair bit in the past, whereas we are really starting from scratch with players from eight (individual) clubs represented," he said.
"In reality, we've only spent a short amount of time together in comparison, but the girls are really starting to gel nicely.
"We have our leadership group in place and the girls are bonding nicely off the court as well.
"We are just excited for the girls to finally get out there, especially for the ones who haven't played VNL before and are stepping out there for the first time.
"I'm sure (Wednesday) night will be a moment to remember."
The Strikers will be captained by midcourter and Tongala 2023 A-grade premiership coach Grace Hammond, a first-time VNL player.
The leadership group is rounded out by Sandhurst midcourter Shae Clifford, Kangaroo Flat goal shooter Chloe Langley and Moama defender Abby Larkin.
Cowling said all four players brought different characteristics to the tight-knit playing group.
"Grace is a leader in her own right; it speaks for itself when she is an A-grade coach," he said.
"She has plenty of experience, leads by example and really gets the girls up and about.
"In terms of the wider leadership group, we've been able to attract a goaler, a midcourter and defender to not only have their say from their part of the court, but to bring the girls together."
Among the newcomers to VNL is Cowling himself.
The men's state netball representative and head-coach of BFNL club Kangaroo Flat said he was excited to be coaching his first VNL match.
"I'm pretty pumped - it's been a goal of mine for a very long time, but having said that, I didn't think it would come so quickly," he said.
"I'm sure I'll have as many nerves as anyone on the night - that's all normal and part of it.
"But I have a very supportive crew behind me with Taz (assistant coach Tarryn Rymer), (director of coaching) Carol Cathcart, and (head coach) Tracey Brereton.
"I'm excited to get my first game under my belt. Hopefully we can strike first up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.