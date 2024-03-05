Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Strikers young guns gaining momentum at right time

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:18am
Grace Hammond will lead the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team into battle for the first time against the Southern Saints on Wednesday night at the State Netball Centre. Hammond will also be making her VNL debut. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling senses his players' confidence is growing ahead of their much-anticipated VNL debut on Wednesday night.

