Stunning reno gives best of both worlds

By House of the Week
March 7 2024 - 4:00pm
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 202 Don Street, Bendigo
  • $1,175,000 - $1,250,000
  • AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
  • INSPECT: 12.45pm - 1.15pm March 9

This Victorian-era home has been meticulously restored and renovated, with no detail or expense spared.

