Stunning reno gives best of both worlds

This Victorian-era home has been meticulously restored and renovated, with no detail or expense spared.
The integration of its heritage charm and modern conveniences was two years in the making. Now the multi-level house has traditional features, such as a bull-nosed verandah with intricate iron lacework, soaring ceilings and opulent chandeliers, married with mod cons such as the hydronic heating and split systems throughout.
The double brick construction, double-glazed windows, solid timber doors, and tall leafy perimeter create a peaceful retreat where street sounds fade into the distance.
With three bedrooms and a study (or fourth bedroom), there are three luxe bathrooms and spacious living areas, together with an entertaining deck and unique wine cellar/bar that maintains a constant temperature of about 17 to 21 degrees.
The central hallway features a glossy dark stained floor, with soaring 4.26 metre ceilings with cove cornices setting a tone of grandeur.
The main bedroom has a brick fireplace with wood heater insert, and a dressing room with walls of fitted robes and a dressing table. The ensuite has a marble-topped vanity, freestanding bath, and marble-look tiling paired with ornate floor tiles. Across the hallway, bedroom two also has a marble open fireplace.
The study/bedroom four has an open fireplace, built-in robe and desk. The living room/library features French doors to a north-facing timber deck, perfect for brunch or cocktails, and a remote-operated louvre roof provides shade or shelter.
The upper-level houses bedroom three, a spacious retreat or guest suite with built-in robes and an ensuite.
On the lower ground level, a chef-worthy kitchen has Miele appliances, a pressed metal-look tiled splashback and ample storage.
A dining/sitting room with a brick fireplace, a spacious dining/living/rumpus room and a third bathroom add to the functionality of this level.
Storage is optimal throughout, including an under-stair room, a mudroom lined with cupboards, and laundry cupboards/benches.
With two-street access to off-street parking spaces and walking distance to Bendigo's CBD, schools, hospitals, the Aquatic Centre, Rosalind Park and dining options, this home provides a lifestyle of luxury and convenience.
