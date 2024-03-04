Burwood man, 27, taken to hospital following High Street car crash

A 27-year-old Burwood man has been taken to Bendigo Health after being stretchered away from a crash on a major thoroughfare in Bendigo.
The man was driving a silver MG northbound from Kangaroo Flat toward Bendigo CBD when he lost control of the vehicle.
In the ensuing crash he took out a pole which left it and powerlines running across the road at the intersection of Browning Street and High Street.
Victoria Police, CFA, SES, FRV and Ambulance Victoria all responded to the crash which happened around 8.15am.
Traffic was slowed coming up High Street and into Bendigo while emergency crews worked on the crash.
Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said the man had been taken to hospital after receiving treatment on the side of the road.
"All emergency services worked together to extract the male from the vehicle who was not trapped mechanically but rather had some injuries as a result," he said.
Sergeant McCrann said the man had non-life threatening injuries and investigations into his blood-alcohol level would be made.
He said police would look into whether the Burwood man had been using his mobile phone in the lead up the crash.
"We can say that his licence category wasn't suitable for what he was doing today," he said.
"He should have been with somebody, he should have been supervised and we are making investigations into his mobile phone use.
"The safety message here is, fatigue kills, people who travel long distances at odd hours of the morning and do not manage their fatigue put everybody at risk and mobile phone use is again a possible factor in this crash."
Sergeant McCrann said given it was a school day when the crash occurred, something far worse could have happened.
"We are 50 metres away from a bus stop, it is a school day, if he misses that pole and takes out that bus stop we have got three people trapped in or around that car," he said.
"It could have been absolutely horrific."
