Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Burwood man, 27, taken to hospital following High Street car crash

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated March 5 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver of then car took out a pole on the side of High Street. Picture by Darren Howe.
The driver of then car took out a pole on the side of High Street. Picture by Darren Howe.

A 27-year-old Burwood man has been taken to Bendigo Health after being stretchered away from a crash on a major thoroughfare in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.