'Please stop shouting': Bendigo councillors screamed at, trolled

Bendigo councillors and staff are copping a rising amount of abuse online and in person, forcing its chief executive to make a plea for it to stop.
People are emailing personal attacks on the City of Greater Bendigo's councillors and staff, CEO Andrew Cooney says as he condemns abusive behaviour targeting people doing their job.
It comes months after a protester screamed at councillors during a public meeting and reports from city staff members of unsavory behaviour in public.
"Our customer service staff have seen an increasing number of disconcerting messages coming their way, our parks and garden staff have felt under siege to the point we've had to go two-up with works they are doing," Mr Cooney said.
"Our parking officers are wearing body cameras because of their concerns about some in the community."
Even crossing supervisors tasked with keeping children safe on their way to school have reported aggressive motorists who appear not to like the idea of slowing down or park away from crossings, Mr Cooney said.
Much of the "disrespectful, inappropriate and cowardly" online commentary has been directed towards mayor Andrea Metcalf, Mr Cooney said.
"From time to time there are community issues that challenge us and not everyone will agree with, but there is absolutely no excuse for online abuse," he said.
Mr Cooney raised his concerns in a summer when the council had changed kerbside bin collections, battled the aftermath of floods, looked at opening times at the Bendigo East pool and voted to send two people to Portugal for a conference.
A Bendigo Advertiser article regarding the trip saw a number of online commenters criticise Cr Andrea Metcalf personally over the use of ratepayers funds.
She was not present when councillors discussed and unanimously voted through plans for that $20,000 trip, and is slated to go as part of the city's contractual obligations with UNESCO as part of its status as a City of Gastronomy.
Aggressive behaviour has not been confined to social media.
Police had to defuse tempers at a January meeting when Free Palestine protesters took issue with the council's decision not to debate a petition about the war in Gaza.
The council's rules bar councillor debate about matters outside the control of the local government.
Uniformed officers asked two separate protesters to take their seats at a January council meeting after some shouted and interrupted answers to questions about why their petition was not going to be debated.
"I beg your pardon? ... no, I haven't made my point, I haven't asked my question," a member of the public shouted after asking a question and making a statement.
"Please stop shouting ... please stop shouting," Cr Metcalf said as the man's voice grew louder. "Please take your seat."
"No, absolutely not," the man shouted before police officers asked him to take a seat. "This is outrageous," the man said before returning to public seating and again interjected.
Bendigo's public council meetings can be scenes for impassioned statements from members of the public, though mayors do try to steer people towards asking questions.
The city had to close a public meeting in 2015 when anti-mosque campaigners derailed it, and some Melbourne councils had to do the same in 2023 when anti-drag storytime protesters arrived.
Those incidents prompted concerns about councillor and staff safety. Bendigo's council temporarily trialled ID checks and banned spur-of-the-moment public questions in 2023.
Bendigo councillors are also copping abuse over email, Mr Cooney said.
"People can feel extremely powerful when all that is in front of them is a keyboard and screen. What they have no knowledge of is the impact of their actions," he said.
"It is the councillors themselves who manage their own email inboxes and social media accounts. They read every word."
Mr Cooney said some people had a misconception that because they were elected by the community they were "fair game", and it was acceptable for them to be targets for unfair and uncalled-for trolling.
"This is absolutely not the case. No one in our community should have to put up with this," he said.
Mr Cooney said he wanted to make a statement in the lead up to International Women's Day, given it was often female leaders on the receiving end of hurtful commentary.
He also wanted to demonstrate the council's priorities in support of anyone considering standing for October's election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.