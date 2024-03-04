Police to investigate Epsom crash after driver hits house

UPDATED, 6:31am, March 5: Police are investigating a crash in Botheras Court, Epsom after a 73-year-old man drove a car into a property and gas meter.
The Epsom man drove a car into a gas metre before then driving the vehicle into a fence and garage wall of a property.
Both he and his passenger, a 62-year-old Epsom woman were uninjured.
Occupants of the property were home at the time of the crash and were also uninjured.
Police say the garage wall of the residence has sustained moderate damage and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
UPDATED, 8.12pm: It is safe to return to homes near Botheras Court after the threat of an explosion was reduced, Fire Rescue Victoria said.
The smell of gas may still be in the area and emergency services will remain on scene.
Residents could open doors and windows to clear out any smell of gas.
EARLIER: Residents near Botheras Court, Epsom are being urged to stay indoors after a car crashed into a house, causing a major gas leak.
Emergency services were called to multiple calls at Botheras Court just after 7pm on Monday, March 4, including the sound of an explosion
Crews arrived and found a vehicle had crashed into the side of a garage, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
Crewmembers donned breathing apparatus and entered the property, where they discovered the leak.
The smell of gas was lingering in the suburb following the incident.
Botheras Court has been closed and people were urged to avoid the area.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands no one was injured in the incident although multiple houses may have been affected.
