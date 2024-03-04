Victoria and South Australia locked in tight contest at QEO

A tight battle is looming at the QEO in the second XI match between Victoria and South Australia.
At the time of writing, having won the toss and batted first, South Australia were 4-207 after 76 overs with 20 remaining on day one.
The day began poorly for the Redbacks, losing opener Suraj Rajesh for one in the second over.
Rajesh was caught well in the cordon by Ed Newman off the bowling of Noah Hurley, who has figures of 2-33 off 13.0.
The Dandenong opening bowler had the most cut-through of the Victorian attack on day one.
His second wicket came shortly after lunch, where the Redbacks had gone in at 2-72.
Newman removed the set Isaac Higgins (44 off 102) with an absolute seed that clipped the top of the stumps to have the Redbacks reeling at 3-88 on a QEO pitch that looks good for batting.
The Redbacks recovered from there, with Hamish Case (65) and Sam Rahaley (54 not out) putting together a vital century stand.
Brodie Symons (2-40 off 13.0) from Frankston Peninsula was the other Victorian wicket-taker.
Symons first breakthrough came when he forced a top edge from Redbacks opener Kane Halfpenny (34), who attempted to pull a ball of a good length only to be caught by Hurley on the leg side.
The medium pacer then produced a vital breakthrough just before the new ball removing Case, who played a rash shot straight to mid-on.
Sheffield shield pacemen Cam McClure (0-28 off 14.0) had no luck in the wickets column yet but has been bowling tight areas.
Left-arm off-spinner Douglas Warren (0-40 off 16.0), who debuted in the Shield earlier this season, is also working his way into the match nicely.
Day two of the three-day match continues tomorrow from 10.30am.
